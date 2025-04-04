‘Hands off’ protest: List of groups leading nationwide anti-Trump demonstrations

The upcoming “Hands Off” protests, scheduled for April 5, 2025, are set to be a major event in cities across the United States, as demonstrators come together to express opposition to former President Donald Trump and his ongoing legal issues. A wide range of prominent organizations are spearheading the nationwide demonstrations, aiming to draw attention to concerns over Trump’s political influence, his legal battles, and what they describe as a broader threat to democracy. The "Hands Off" protests are being organised by a number of powerful advocacy organisations and grassroots movements. (AP)

Leading organisations

Several influential advocacy groups and grassroots movements are at the forefront of organising the "Hands Off" protests. These organisations are coordinating rallies in key cities, where participants will demand accountability from Trump, and call for action on issues ranging from political corruption to democratic integrity.

Here are some of the key groups leading the charge:

MoveOn

A well-known progressive advocacy group, MoveOn has been involved in organising several large-scale protests and campaigns. MoveOn is one of the driving forces behind the "Hands Off" protests, utilizing its extensive network to mobilize supporters across the nation. The organisation is known for its powerful grassroots campaigns and is expected to play a central role in the protests.

Indivisible

Indivisible, a progressive political action group that works to resist Trump-era policies, is another major organizer of the "Hands Off" protests. Indivisible focuses on empowering local activists to drive political change, and its chapters around the country are helping to coordinate local demonstrations, rallies, and marches.

Women's March

Known for its history of organising mass protests, the Women’s March organisation is contributing significantly to the "Hands Off" protests. Given the group's focus on fighting for women’s rights and social justice, it has emerged as a key leader in these anti-Trump demonstrations, which seek to address a wide range of political and human rights issues.

Black Lives Matter (BLM)

The Black Lives Matter movement, which has been pivotal in advocating for racial justice and accountability, has also endorsed and organised events for the "Hands Off" protests. As part of its continued efforts to challenge systemic inequalities, BLM is focusing on Trump's legal troubles and the broader implications of his actions on marginalised communities.

The Sierra Club

The Sierra Club, America’s largest and most influential environmental organisation, has voiced its support for the "Hands Off" protests. With its focus on political and environmental accountability, the Sierra Club is drawing attention to Trump’s policies that, according to the group, have undermined environmental protection and public trust.

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

The ACLU, a leading civil rights organisation, is another major player in the "Hands Off" movement. The organisation has long been a vocal critic of actions it deems a threat to civil liberties and is using the protests to address concerns about Trump’s alleged abuse of power and disregard for legal norms.

The purpose

The organisations backing the "Hands Off" protests are unified by a common goal: to demand accountability from Donald Trump. The protests are a response to ongoing legal proceedings and allegations of misconduct, and they are aimed at challenging what many see as a broader erosion of democratic principles under Trump’s leadership. Demonstrators are advocating for transparency, justice, and the protection of democratic institutions from what they perceive as the former president’s attempts to undermine them.

What to expect

The protests are expected to be peaceful but impactful, with demonstrators organizing in major cities such as New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami. Local chapters of the organizations mentioned above are coordinating rallies, marches, and vigils throughout the day. Participants will be calling for Trump’s legal accountability and broader political reforms.

As the "Hands Off" protests approach, the involvement of these major organizations highlights the significant political energy behind the movement. With widespread support from progressive, civil rights, and environmental groups, the demonstrations are set to be a powerful display of resistance against Trump’s influence and actions. With rallies taking place across the country, April 5 promises to be a pivotal day in the ongoing battle for political accountability and democratic integrity.