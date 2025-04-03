Mark Zuckerberg quietly purchased 15,000 sq ft Washington DC mansion for $23 million in cash: Report

Mark Zuckerberg quietly purchased a 15,000-square-foot mansion in Washington, DC, for $23 million in cash, according to a Politico report. The purchase marked the third-most expensive real estate deal in the capital's history. The purchase was so secretive that pictures of the house “became pixelated on Google Maps” after the transaction went through. FILE PHOTO: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg looks on before the luncheon on the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump's second Presidential term in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo(REUTERS)

Mark Zuckerberg quietly purchased lavish Washington, DC mansion for $23 million in cash

The deal was made in Washington's upscale residential neighbourhood, Woodland Normanstone, per the report. Speculations about the mystery buyer grew rampant as real estate agents had to sign non-disclosure agreements. Things had been quiet on the lavish property for months, but things changed on Monday when Zuckerberg's private jet landed at Dulles Airport.

ALSO READ: Melinda Gates details how she told Bill Gates she wanted a divorce: ‘Started having panic attacks’

A spokesperson for Meta told the outlet on Wednesday that the 40-year-old billionaire had purchased a house in Washington, DC after he was spotted at the White House. “Mark and Priscilla have purchased a home in D.C., which will allow Mark to spend more time there as Meta continues the work on policy issues related to American technology leadership,” the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: Remembering Val Kilmer: From Batman Forever to Top Gun, a look at his iconic roles | Photos

Meta said that Zuckerberg made the move as a private home would be much safer for him as he continues to spend more time in the country's capital. Meanwhile, real estate agents told the outlet that the Meta founder's decision to move to the DC highlights the changing culture under President Donald Trump's administration.

“I think it’s proximity and being here,” Tom Daley, a real estate expert, told the outlet, adding that Zuckerberg's multi-million-dollar purchase was “the ultimate bow to the man in the White House.” “To me, it’s a little reminiscent of when the Trump Hotel was the Trump Hotel. He notices who’s there. It’s an easy way to say, ‘Hey, we’re with ya. Here we are.’ I’m sure he takes it as the ultimate compliment.”