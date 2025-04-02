Meta’s AI research head to step down amid company's $65 billion computing push

Joelle Pineau, a Meta vice president who leads its Fundamental AI Research group, known as FAIR, is planning to leave the company after working there for nearly eight years. Pineau also announced that her last day will be May 30, after which she will be “taking some time to observe and to reflect, before jumping into a new adventure.”(Meta)

“Today, as the world undergoes significant change, as the race for AI accelerates, and as Meta prepares for its next chapter, it is time to create space for others to pursue the work,” Pineau wrote in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

“I will be cheering from the sidelines, knowing that you have all the ingredients needed to build the best AI systems in the world, and to responsibly bring them into the lives of billions of people,” she added.

Pineau's departure comes at a time when Meta is looking at aggressively investing and competing in the AI space, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg stating that it would spend about $65 billion on AI this year alone.

Where Meta differs from competitors like OpenAI and Elon Musk's xAI is that it focuses more on AI products such as its Llama model, while the other two are in fierce competition with each other to build AI infrastructure as well in the US at a time when Chinese AI startup DeepSeek launched a model which is almost equally competent, but achieves this by using just a fraction of the costs required.

Pineau who is also a computer science professor at McGill University in Montreal, led the FAIR team since early 2023 and reports to Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, overseeing research on voice translation and image-recognition technology to the company’s open-source large language model, called Llama, according to a Bloomberg report.

The FAIR team is also exploring the development of what Meta calls “advanced machine intelligence,” or human-level intelligence for machines.

In her own words, “we (FAIR) created and nurtured dozens of projects that are now household names at Meta, used by dozens of teams to build better products: PyTorch, FAISS, Roberta, Dino, Llama, SAM, Codegen, Audiobox,” and so on.

Meta however, doesn’t have a replacement yet for Pineau, but is conducting a search according to the report which cited a spokesperson.