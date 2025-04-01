Apple working on ‘AI doctor’ for iPhone's Health app: Report

Apple is betting big on artificial intelligence (AI) with its plans to completely revamp its Health app and add an ‘AI doctor’ like service within it. The Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France July 15, 2020. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

This is based on CEO Tim Cook's belief that healthcare will be the Cupertino-based tech giant's largest contribution to mankind, according to a Bloomberg report.

The effort, named ‘Project Mulberry’ will add an AI agent in Apple's Health app to replicate some of the analysis which a real doctor can do.

The app will also collect data from all of the user's devices, such as the iPhone, Apple Watch, earbuds and even third-party products, according to the report, which added that it will then create personalised health recommendations.

For this, Apple is also reportedly opening a facility near Oakland, California to train the AI model using data from doctors on its staff, with plans to also bring in outside doctors, shooting video content for the app to give it a human touch and a doctor's personality.

The new health app is also a priority for Sumbul Desai, the doctor who runs Apple's health team, with the tech giant's chief operating officer, Jeff Williams, also being heavily involved, according to the report.

The project is reportedly "in full steam," and the revamped app could be released as early as iOS 19.4.

Apple's iOS 19 will be announced at the WWDC 2025 event on 9-13 June, with the stable update due to arrive with iPhone 17 sometime in September.

As a result, if things go as planned, the company's AI Doctor could get rolled out around this same time in next year's April, according to the report.