China's Xiaomi says cooperating with police over fatal EV accident

China-based tech manufacturing company Xiaomi said on Tuesday that it is actively cooperating with police after a fatal accident involving one of its SU7 electric vehicles (EVs) on March 29. The logo of Xiaomi is seen on a tyre wheel of Xiaomi's first electric vehicle SU7, which is displayed at a showroom of a newly opened Xiaomi store in Beijing, China March 25, 2024.(Tingshu Wang/Reuters)

The company has handed over driving and system data to the authorities, according to a Bloomberg report.

The car was in the Navigate on Autopilot intelligent-assisted driving mode before the accident took place and it was travelling at a speed of 116 kph. This all took place in the Anhui province.

A person inside the car then took over and tried to slow it down. Despite this, it crashed onto a cement pole at a speed of 97 kph, according to the company.

Xiaomi however, did not immediately confirm the actual number of casualties, though.

The accident comes with Xiaomi beginning to manufacturing EVs just last year. It had launched the SU7 sedan after selling smartphones, household appliances and smart gadgets for most of its 15-year history.

It offers two versions of its smart driving systems on the SU7 EVs.

The higher-end LiDAR-mounted version, in contrast to the pure vision version, enables urban navigation features such as collision avoidance and special vehicle recognition, according to the report.

Xiaomi also added that the car involved in the accident was the standard version of the SU7, which has the lesser-advanced smart driving technology without LiDAR.