OpenAI finalises $40 billion funding from Masayoshi Son's SoftBank, valuation almost doubles to $300 billion

OpenAI has finalised a $40 billion funding round from Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group Corp and other investors to develop new tools and eventually pave the way towards Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends a talk session with SoftBank group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son in Tokyo on February 3, 2025.(Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP)

The funding round valued OpenAI at $300 billion post-money, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) giant announced in a statement on Monday, March 31, 2025.

This financing round is the largest of all time for the company and almost doubles the company's worth compared to its previous valuation of $157 billion when it raised money in October.

‘Push frotiers of AI research’

It is for OpenAI to “push the frontiers of AI research even further, scale our compute infrastructure, and deliver increasingly powerful tools for the 500 million people who use ChatGPT every week,” the company said.

SoftBank which is leading the deal will initially be investing $7.5 billion in the company along with $2.5 billion from an investor syndicate, according to a Bloomberg report.

The other investors include Microsoft Corp., Coatue Management, Altimeter Capital Management, and Thrive Capital.

The report which added that there will also be a second tranche of $30 billion invested by the end of 2025, including $22.5 billion from SoftBank and $7.5 billion from a syndicate.

“We’re excited to be working in partnership with SoftBank Group,” OpenAI wrote in its statement. “Few companies understand how to scale transformative technology like they do.”

It added that “their (SoftBank's) support will help us continue building AI systems that drive scientific discovery, enable personalized education, enhance human creativity, and pave the way toward AGI that benefits all of humanity.”