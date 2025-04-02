Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How stock market players are bracing for Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs impact

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2025 08:43 AM IST

However, its not clear as to how far Trump will go with his reciprocal global trade tariffs, since his team may actually be considering a middle-ground option.

Asian traders will soon be grappling with how to position themselves on the stock market today in the countdown to US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs announcement.

Stock market numbers are displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on August 02, 2024 in New York City.(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images via AFP)
Stock market numbers are displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on August 02, 2024 in New York City.(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images via AFP)

However, it is not very clear as to how far Donald Trump will go with his reciprocal global trade tariffs, since his team may actually be considering a new, middle-ground option, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Also Read: LG Energy Solution unit to pay $2 billion for Michigan battery venture with GM

This uncertainty however, has shaken markets across the globe and has prompted economists to cut their growth forecasts and even forced central bankers to factor in the potential inflationary impact of import costs, according to a Bloomberg report.

In India, the benchmark BSE Sensex closed a staggering 1,390.41 points, or 1.80 per cent, into the red, reaching 76,024.51. The NSE Nifty was down by 353.65 points, or 1.5 per cent, into the red, reaching 23,165.70.

Meanwhile, stocks rose 0.5% in Sydney, similar to the 0.4% gain of the S&P 500. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures saw a decline of 0.4%,

Also Read: Zomato lays off 600 customer support staff as it increases AI use to cut costs: Report

When it comes to currencies, the dollar spot index changed very little, just like the euro and the Yuan, though the Yen fell 0.1% and the Rupee was down 0.37% to 85.47 per dollar. Gold, though a safe-haven asset in times such as these, was also little changed.

Trump's tariffs will come into effect at 4 pm New York time on Wednesday, which is 1:30 am IST on Thursday in India.

He calls this day “Liberation Day” as part of his wider project to dismantle the global trading system the US helped build out of a bygone era’s wreckage, on his belief that Americans got a raw deal, according to the report.

Also Read: Apple working on ‘AI doctor’ for iPhone's Health app: Report

“Sentiment remains fragile before tariff day,” the report quoted Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com as having said. “With the exact scope of these measures still uncertain, you would imagine that investors remain cautious."

He added that "the trajectory of stocks remains highly uncertain in the near-term outlook.”

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / How stock market players are bracing for Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs impact
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On