Did Meta's Mark Zuckerberg just seek favor from Trump ahead of tariff deadline? ‘It’s not just about fines'

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, is pleading with President Donald Trump to assist his business in a lawsuit that is being filed in Europe, claimed a new report. Mark Zuckerberg, who has adopted a more lenient stance toward Trump since his reelection in November, was among some top businessmen who attended his January inauguration. (AFP)

Zuckerberg, who has adopted a more lenient stance toward Trump since his reelection in November, was among some top businessmen who attended his January inauguration. He has eliminated Meta's diversity, equality, and inclusion team, terminated its fact-checking effort, and appointed UFC President Dana White to the board of directors.

According to a Wall Street Journal, Meta management has reportedly urged US trade officials to oppose a possible penalty and cease-and-desist from the European Commission about the internet giant's usage of customized advertisements on its platforms.

Meta, which controls Instagram and Facebook, might have to give European users free access to its networks without displaying targeted advertisements, which are one of Meta's main sources of income.

Meta spokesperson issues statement

Meanwhile, Meta representative told the WSJ that the European Commission's possible action “is not just about fines.”

The spokesperson further mentioned that the commission is trying to hinder prosperous American companies just because they are American, while allowing their European and Chinese competitors to get away with it.

However, a European Commission representative stated that officials enforce regulations in the same manner for all companies.

In an attempt to convince the European Commission to relax its regulations, Meta intends to press the Trump administration to "respond aggressively" to the possible ruling.

Meanwhile, Trump is anticipated to impose a set of tariffs on the EU and other nations on Wednesday as part of his efforts to boost local manufacturing and jobs and to restructure U.S. trade agreements to better benefit the nation.

Under the Digital Services Act of 2022, the EU passed a comprehensive set of measures, mandating the social media companies to increase their transparency with users and regulators and enforce more stringent rules regarding targeted advertising.