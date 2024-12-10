McDonald’s bombarded with negative reviews on Google over arrest in UnitedHealth murder: ‘Rat in the kitchen’

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead by a masked gunman outside a hotel in New York City, and police have arrested Luigi Mangione in connection with the shooting. The 26-year-old suspect was arrested at a McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, reportedly after a customer alerted an employee about him. Following this, the restaurant saw a rise in negative comments about it on Google, with many accusing the place of having “rats in the kitchen” - an euphemism for betrayal. Luigi Mangione, 26, a suspect in the New York City killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson. (via REUTERS)

How was Luigi Mangione arrested?

Reportedly, he was eating at the restaurant when a customer noticed him. The individual later informed a staff member, who called the police, which led to the arrest.

"A Pennsylvania resident saw something early this morning at McDonald's and said something to our local police," said Josh Shapiro, Governor of Pennsylvania, reported CBS News. The leader also praised the resident as "a hero."

According to court documents, following the tip, the Altoona officer found Mangione sitting at a table wearing a blue medical mask. He was reportedly looking at a laptop.

"My partner and I recognized him immediately," Altoona Patrolman Tyler Frye told reporters during a news conference,” adding, “Just from what we saw in the media, with photos, videos, we just didn't even think twice about it, we knew that was our guy."

“Review Bombing”

The establishment was hit with “review bombing.” Reuters reported that it is a situation when people leave comments for a business “based on a political view or an occurrence unrelated to its actual business.”

In this recent case, people are leaving one-star reviews after Mangione’s arrest. "This location has rats in the kitchen that will make you sick and your insurance isn't going to cover it," one review said. A few others reportedly shared similar remarks.

Google removes reviews

"These reviews violate our policies and have been removed," a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement to the outlet.

According to the police, the reviews should "reflect a genuine experience at a place or business,” adding that the contributions in this case have been "posted from multiple accounts to manipulate a place's rating". Hence, they will be removed.

50-year-old Brian Thompson was gunned down early on Wednesday morning. CCTV footage suggested that the shooter lay in wait before shooting at the CEO, who was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.

The suspect, who police now say is Mangione, fled from the scene and rode a bike to Central Park. The authorities also concluded that Thompson was deliberately targeted in the attack. The suspect was arrested after a five-day manhunt.

(With inputs from Reuters)