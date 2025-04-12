Walmart celery sticks recall: Duda Farm Fresh Foods issues warning for THESE states

Duda Farm Fresh Foods has issued a voluntary advisory for a batch of ready-to-eat celery sticks due to possible listeria contamination. The warning covers over 1500 cases of four-pack Marketside celery sticks that are sold in Walmart stores across multiple states. Recall issued for Marketside celery sticks sold in Walmart stores(Unsplash, FDA)

They were distributed and sold in Walmart stores across multiple states. The potentially affected units are past their expiration date and are no longer for sale. However, some consumers may have frozen them for later use.

Duda Farm Fresh Foods said consumers who have this product should throw it out. No illnesses have been reported so far. The affected products have UPC code 6 81131 16151 0 on the back of the bag, and a “Best if Used By” date of 03/23/2025 and Lot Code: P047650 on the front.

Walmart locations in which states have been affected

The Walmart locations affected by the Marketside celery sticks recall are in: Alabama, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.

What is listeria and what are its symptoms

Listeria is a bacterial infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes, commonly found in contaminated food like deli meats, soft cheeses, and unpasteurized dairy. It poses significant risks to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, though anyone can be affected. Symptoms typically appear within days to weeks after exposure and include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, often following diarrhea or digestive issues. In pregnant women, it can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, or premature delivery. Mild cases may resolve without treatment, but severe infections require antibiotics. Prompt medical attention is crucial for vulnerable groups.