SPPU probe finds serious lapses in exam process at Moze college

Pune: A six-member fact-finding committee constituted by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) to probe alleged malpractices during the examination at Parvatibai Genba Moze College of Engineering, Wagholi in the first week of June has pointed to serious lapses in protocol. SPPU fact-finding committee to probe alleged malpractices during examination at Parvatibai Genba Moze College of Engineering, Wagholi in the first week of June has pointed serious lapses in protocol. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The panel, headed by Devidas Waydande, submitted its report on June 10, recommending strict disciplinary action and sweeping reforms in question paper delivery and exam security processes. SPPU perused the report and ordered action on Tuesday.

The committee found that those entrusted with critical responsibilities of holding exam—including the dispatch and receipt of question papers—failed to follow standard procedures, leading to errors, and potential compromise of the examination process.

Among the key findings was despite clear orders, “the college did not submit the answer sheets the same day to central evaluation committee of the SPPU.” At the same time, professor Pratik Kisan Satav was not kept away from the exam process despite letter by SPPU.

“Satav was deputed as junior invigilator on June 2 during the exam at block number 12,” stated the panel in its report. HT has seen the report.

The Question Paper Delivery Register (QPDR), which is a mandatory record to track the movement of confidential exam material, was also not maintained properly, noted the panel.

The accused Satav, 37, of Kesnand in Wagholi is professor at the mechanical engineering department at the Moze engineering college and teaching mathematics since past five years.

The professor allegedly allowed students to rewrite examination papers after the scheduled exam hours by accepting money. The investigation revealed that targeted students, worried about failing in particular subjects, would leave the answer sheets blank during the exam, conducted during the second half of the day. Later in the night, Satav gave them the answer sheet to rewrite the paper with correct answers and charge ₹10,000- ₹50,000 per paper.

In one instance, committee members noted that the QPDR register, which should have detailed logs of the question papers delivered to various centres, was incomplete and not properly signed or updated.

The inquiry also revealed that key individuals involved in the operation were absent from duty during critical exam hours without prior approval. One staff member left the strong room after signing out the question papers without notifying supervisors, while another claimed to have handed over papers verbally without obtaining signatures or maintaining written records—both clear violations of exam protocol.

At a printing facility where question papers were stored, the committee observed that the premises lacked even basic infrastructure, including secure enclosures and window grills. Despite this, it had been entrusted with sensitive material. The panel recommended that such centres should immediately be delisted and declared ineligible for future exam-related assignments.

Several other anomalies were noted. In one case, CCTV network was not linked to the varsity war room while the seal at the strong room was seen broken. In another, question paper packets were removed and moved without maintaining the mandated double-seal process, and there was no proper chain of custody documentation.

The committee recommended action under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act and internal disciplinary rules of the university. It suggested immediate suspension of erring personnel and termination of contracts with third-party vendors who failed to maintain secure exam protocols. It also advised the university to introduce biometric logins for exam staff, mandatory CCTV surveillance of all storage and dispatch rooms, and real-time tracking of paper movement via encrypted digital platforms.

The report warns that if such systemic lapses are not urgently addressed, the university’s exam integrity may be severely compromised. The committee concluded that the issue was not an isolated incident but symptomatic of broader institutional weaknesses and lack of accountability in the conduct of university examinations.

SPPU officials have confirmed that based on the report’s recommendations, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against certain staff members, and reforms are being drawn up to tighten exam security protocols ahead of the next academic cycle.