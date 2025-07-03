Fourth of July events: Where to watch fireworks in Ohio, Wisconsin and Minnesota
From city parks to lakefronts, here is where the sky lights up this July across Ohio, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Independence Day weekend is almost here. Whether you are going out with friends or family, watching the fireworks together is the perfect way to celebrate the Fourth of July. So, here's a list of locations to watch fireworks in Ohio, Wisconsin, and Minnesota on July 4:
Where to watch fireworks on Fourth of July?
According to an X post by News 5 Cleveland, below is the list of locations you can catch fireworks in Ohio:
Ohio - July 4 fireworks shows
1. Cleveland – Light Up The Lake
Location: Voinovich Park
Event time: 5 PM to 10 PM
Fireworks: 10 PM
2. Lakewood
Location: Lakewood Park
Fireworks: 9:45 PM
3. Lorain
Location: Mile Long Pier
Fireworks: 10 PM
4. Akron – Heart of Akron Festival
Location: Downtown Akron
Festival hours: 11 AM to 11 PM
Fireworks: 9:45 PM
5. Medina
Location: Mill Stream Park
Fireworks: At dusk
6. Geneva-on-the-Lake
Location: Municipal Golf Course
Fireworks: 10 PM
7. Mentor
Location: Mentor Civic Center Park
Concert: 7 PM
Fireworks: 9:50 PM
Wisconsin and Minnesota – July fireworks calendar
According to a report by Civic Media, here's a list of fireworks shows happening across Wisconsin and Minnesota in July.
Thursday, July 3
Appleton – Memorial Park – 9:45 p.m.
Berlin – Riverside Park – Dusk
Egg Harbor – Harbor View Park and Egg Harbor Marina – Dusk
Fisk – Utica Volunteer Fire Department – Dusk
Kaukauna – Wisconsin International Raceway – Dusk
Kewaunee – Lakehaven Hall – Dusk
Kimberly – Sunset Park – 9:30 p.m.
Oconto – over the Oconto River – Dusk
Ripon – Murray Park – Dusk
Shawano – Shawano Airport – Dusk
Shell Lake – Main Street – 10 p.m.
Friday, July 4
Amery – Bobber Park – Dusk
Baileys Harbor – Anclam Park – Dusk
Bonduel – Village Park – Dusk
Boscobel – Dusk
Crivitz – Crivitz Community Veterans Park – 9:30 p.m.
Chippewa Falls – Riverfront Park – 10 p.m.
Eau Claire – High Bridge – 10 p.m.
Fond du Lac – Lakeside Park – 9:30 p.m.
Gillet – Zippel Park – Dusk
Green Bay – Leicht Memorial Park-Downtown – 9:45 p.m.
Green Lake – over Big Green Lake – Dusk
Hayward – 5th Street – Dusk
La Farge – Dusk
Lone Rock – Dusk
Manitowoc – South Pier – 9:30 p.m.
Marshfield – Marshfield Fairgrounds – 10 p.m.
Mazomanie – Dusk
Menasha – Jefferson Park – 9:50 p.m.
Menomonie – Wakanda Park – 10 p.m.
Mineral Point – Dusk
Neenah – Riverside Park – 9:45 p.m.
New London – Hatten Stadium – 9:30 p.m.
Omro – Scott Park – Dusk
Oshkosh – Menominee Park – 9:45 p.m.
Platteville – Dusk
Sturgeon Bay – Sunset Park – Dusk
Gays Mills – Stump Dodger Bash – Dusk
Superior – Barkers Island – 10 p.m.
Two Rivers – Walsh Field – 9:30 p.m.
Waupaca – Shadow Lake at South Park – 9:30 p.m.
Wausau – Wausau Airport – 9:15 p.m.
Winneconne – over the Wolf River – 9:45 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids – downtown along the Wisconsin River – 9:30 p.m.
Viroqua – Wausau Airport – 9:15 p.m.
Saturday, July 5
Kohler – Ravine Park – 9:15 p.m.
Stevens Point – Riverfront Rendezvous – Dusk
Wautoma – Waushara County Fairgrounds – 9:15 p.m.
Tuesday, July 8
Hudson – Lakefront Park – Dusk
Saturday, July 12
Brillion – Braun’s Deer Run Golf Course – Dusk
Dodgeville – Dusk
New Lisbon – Wa Du Shuda
Wednesday, July 16
Harrison – Darboy Community Park – Dusk (Drone Show)
Saturday, July 19
Arena – Dusk
Cassville
Highland – Dusk
FAQs:
1. Where are the fireworks in Ohio on July 4?
Major cities like Cleveland, Akron, Mentor and Lakewood are hosting fireworks displays on July 4. Details are listed above.
2. What time do fireworks usually start?
Most shows begin around 9:30 to 10 PM. Some mention "dusk" as the start time, which usually means around 9 PM, depending on the location.
3. Is there a fireworks drone show this year?
Yes, Harrison in Wisconsin is hosting a drone show on July 16 at Darboy Community Park.
4. Are there any fireworks after July 4?
Yes. Fireworks events continue through mid-July in places like Kohler, Hudson, Brillion and Highland.