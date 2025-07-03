Fourth of July events: Where to watch fireworks in Ohio, Wisconsin and Minnesota

Independence Day weekend is almost here. Whether you are going out with friends or family, watching the fireworks together is the perfect way to celebrate the Fourth of July. So, here's a list of locations to watch fireworks in Ohio, Wisconsin, and Minnesota on July 4: Where to watch fireworks on Fourth of July in Ohio, Wisconsin, and Minnesota

According to an X post by News 5 Cleveland, below is the list of locations you can catch fireworks in Ohio:

Ohio - July 4 fireworks shows

1. Cleveland – Light Up The Lake

Location: Voinovich Park

Event time: 5 PM to 10 PM

Fireworks: 10 PM

2. Lakewood

Location: Lakewood Park

Fireworks: 9:45 PM

3. Lorain

Location: Mile Long Pier

Fireworks: 10 PM

4. Akron – Heart of Akron Festival

Location: Downtown Akron

Festival hours: 11 AM to 11 PM

Fireworks: 9:45 PM

5. Medina

Location: Mill Stream Park

Fireworks: At dusk

6. Geneva-on-the-Lake

Location: Municipal Golf Course

Fireworks: 10 PM

7. Mentor

Location: Mentor Civic Center Park

Concert: 7 PM

Fireworks: 9:50 PM

Wisconsin and Minnesota – July fireworks calendar

According to a report by Civic Media, here's a list of fireworks shows happening across Wisconsin and Minnesota in July.

Thursday, July 3

Appleton – Memorial Park – 9:45 p.m.

Berlin – Riverside Park – Dusk

Egg Harbor – Harbor View Park and Egg Harbor Marina – Dusk

Fisk – Utica Volunteer Fire Department – Dusk

Kaukauna – Wisconsin International Raceway – Dusk

Kewaunee – Lakehaven Hall – Dusk

Kimberly – Sunset Park – 9:30 p.m.

Oconto – over the Oconto River – Dusk

Ripon – Murray Park – Dusk

Shawano – Shawano Airport – Dusk

Shell Lake – Main Street – 10 p.m.

Friday, July 4

Amery – Bobber Park – Dusk

Baileys Harbor – Anclam Park – Dusk

Bonduel – Village Park – Dusk

Boscobel – Dusk

Crivitz – Crivitz Community Veterans Park – 9:30 p.m.

Chippewa Falls – Riverfront Park – 10 p.m.

Eau Claire – High Bridge – 10 p.m.

Fond du Lac – Lakeside Park – 9:30 p.m.

Gillet – Zippel Park – Dusk

Green Bay – Leicht Memorial Park-Downtown – 9:45 p.m.

Green Lake – over Big Green Lake – Dusk

Hayward – 5th Street – Dusk

La Farge – Dusk

Lone Rock – Dusk

Manitowoc – South Pier – 9:30 p.m.

Marshfield – Marshfield Fairgrounds – 10 p.m.

Mazomanie – Dusk

Menasha – Jefferson Park – 9:50 p.m.

Menomonie – Wakanda Park – 10 p.m.

Mineral Point – Dusk

Neenah – Riverside Park – 9:45 p.m.

New London – Hatten Stadium – 9:30 p.m.

Omro – Scott Park – Dusk

Oshkosh – Menominee Park – 9:45 p.m.

Platteville – Dusk

Sturgeon Bay – Sunset Park – Dusk

Gays Mills – Stump Dodger Bash – Dusk

Superior – Barkers Island – 10 p.m.

Two Rivers – Walsh Field – 9:30 p.m.

Waupaca – Shadow Lake at South Park – 9:30 p.m.

Wausau – Wausau Airport – 9:15 p.m.

Winneconne – over the Wolf River – 9:45 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids – downtown along the Wisconsin River – 9:30 p.m.

Viroqua – Wausau Airport – 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 5

Kohler – Ravine Park – 9:15 p.m.

Stevens Point – Riverfront Rendezvous – Dusk

Wautoma – Waushara County Fairgrounds – 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 8

Hudson – Lakefront Park – Dusk

Saturday, July 12

Brillion – Braun’s Deer Run Golf Course – Dusk

Dodgeville – Dusk

New Lisbon – Wa Du Shuda

Wednesday, July 16

Harrison – Darboy Community Park – Dusk (Drone Show)

Saturday, July 19

Arena – Dusk

Cassville

Highland – Dusk

FAQs:

1. Where are the fireworks in Ohio on July 4?

Major cities like Cleveland, Akron, Mentor and Lakewood are hosting fireworks displays on July 4. Details are listed above.

2. What time do fireworks usually start?

Most shows begin around 9:30 to 10 PM. Some mention "dusk" as the start time, which usually means around 9 PM, depending on the location.

3. Is there a fireworks drone show this year?

Yes, Harrison in Wisconsin is hosting a drone show on July 16 at Darboy Community Park.

4. Are there any fireworks after July 4?

Yes. Fireworks events continue through mid-July in places like Kohler, Hudson, Brillion and Highland.