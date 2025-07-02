CITCO approves 98L for Hotel Parkview renovation, online booking for flagship facilities

The board of directors of the Chandigarh Industrial Tourism and Development Corporation (CITCO) on Tuesday approved a ₹98 lakh for the phased renovation of rooms at Hotel Parkview. Officials said that room tariffs would be revised post-renovation in line with upgraded facilities. In another key decision, the board agreed to supply bulk diesel to the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), adding CITCO as a vendor alongside IOCL and BPCL. (HT Photo)

The board also approved the implementation of an online room reservation system for its three flagship hotels—Hotel Mountview (Sector-10), Hotel Shivalikview (Sector-17), and Hotel Parkview (Sector-24). An external agency will be appointed to manage the web booking engine, channel manager and revenue management system. The estimated cost of the three-year contract is ₹17 lakh, with a two-year extension possible based on performance.

The board also discussed easing business norms for shops at Sukhna Lake. In future lease agreements, shopkeepers will be allowed to sell products based on market demand without seeking prior approvals from CITCO.