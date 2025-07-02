Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
CITCO approves 98L for Hotel Parkview renovation, online booking for flagship facilities

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 02, 2025 10:34 AM IST

The board also approved the implementation of an online room reservation system for its three flagship hotels—Hotel Mountview (Sector-10), Hotel Shivalikview (Sector-17), and Hotel Parkview (Sector-24).

The board of directors of the Chandigarh Industrial Tourism and Development Corporation (CITCO) on Tuesday approved a 98 lakh for the phased renovation of rooms at Hotel Parkview. Officials said that room tariffs would be revised post-renovation in line with upgraded facilities.

In another key decision, the board agreed to supply bulk diesel to the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), adding CITCO as a vendor alongside IOCL and BPCL. (HT Photo)

The board also approved the implementation of an online room reservation system for its three flagship hotels—Hotel Mountview (Sector-10), Hotel Shivalikview (Sector-17), and Hotel Parkview (Sector-24). An external agency will be appointed to manage the web booking engine, channel manager and revenue management system. The estimated cost of the three-year contract is 17 lakh, with a two-year extension possible based on performance.

In another key decision, the board agreed to supply bulk diesel to the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), adding CITCO as a vendor alongside IOCL and BPCL.

The board also discussed easing business norms for shops at Sukhna Lake. In future lease agreements, shopkeepers will be allowed to sell products based on market demand without seeking prior approvals from CITCO.

