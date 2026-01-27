Was Greg Bovino fired as Border Patrol ‘commander at large’ amid immigration crackdown? What we know

“Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties,” McLaughlin wrote in a post on X, responding to a claim that the role no longer exists. She added that Bovino “is a key part of the President’s team and a great American."

On January 27, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin pushed back against online assertions suggesting Bovino had been removed or that the Border Patrol’s “commander at large” position had been eliminated.

Confusion over the status of US Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino intensified amid a high-profile shift in immigration enforcement strategy in Minnesota . Speculation about his removal spread online after reports said Bovino and several agents were preparing to leave the state. However, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has firmly denied claims of him being fired.

DHS has said no personnel action has been taken against Bovino and that he remains in his role.

Reports of Bovino leaving Minnesota The speculation followed earlier reports which said Bovino and some of his agents were expected to leave Minnesota and return to their respective sectors.

CNN earlier quoted an administration official describing Bovino’s departure from Minnesota as a “mutual decision,” adding that senior officials were “deeply frustrated” with how Bovino and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem handled the aftermath of a fatal Border Patrol shooting.

The incident involved the death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, a US citizen who was shot by federal agents. Shortly after the shooting, Bovino publicly alleged that Pretti had been planning to “massacre” federal agents. These comments drew internal scrutiny, according to CNN.

Trump shifts strategy, assigns Tom Homan In the wake of the shooting and its political fallout, President Donald Trump announced changes to immigration enforcement leadership in Minnesota. Trump said White House border czar Tom Homan would oversee Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in the state.

At a White House briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Homan would be the “main point of contact” for federal operations in Minneapolis.

She also said Secretary Noem’s description of Pretti as a “domestic terrorist” did not reflect the president’s personal position.

After speaking with Trump, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the president agreed to explore reducing the federal presence in the state and improving coordination with local authorities on immigration enforcement involving violent criminals.

Officials described the changes as operational, not disciplinary, as the administration seeks to recalibrate its approach following the shooting.