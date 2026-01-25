Pam Bondi vs. Tim Walz: 3 demands AG listed for Minnesota Gov in her letter after Alex Pretti shooting
Attorney General Pam Bondi has sent a warning letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, in Minneapolis.
Attorney General Pam Bondi has sent a warning letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday, January 24, after the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, in Minneapolis. Pretti is the second person to be fatally shot by a federal agent in the city this month, after the shooting of Renee Nicole Good.
In her letter, Bondi urged Walz to support federal law enforcement efforts and federal immigration policy amid unrest in the city. She accused Walz and other Minnesota officials of refusing to “support the men and women risking their lives to protect Americans and uphold the rule of law,” and ignoring “federal immigration law by enacting sanctuary law and policies,” leaving federal agents to operate alone.
Bondi told Walz and his office that they must “restore the rule of law, support ICE officers, and bring an end to the chaos in Minnesota.” She highlighted three demands for Walz in the letter.
Three demands Pam Bondi listed for Tim Walz in her letter
- Bondi urged Walz to share all of Minnesota’s records on Medicaid and Food and Nutrition Service Programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program data, with the federal government. She added that if the federal government is allowed to “efficiently investigate fraud,” it will save taxpayers’ money and ensure Minnesota’s welfare funds are being used to help people in need.
- Bondi also asked Walz to “repeal the sanctuary policies that have led to so much crime and violence” in Minnesota. She added that detention facilities in the state must “cooperate fully with ICE, honor immigration detainers, and permit ICE to interview detainees in custody to determine immigration status.” Bondi further urged Walz to reach an agreement with ICE to ensure that they are allowed to remove illegal immigrants in custody of Minnesota’s prisons and jails.
- Bondi further demanded that the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice be allowed to access voter rolls to confirm that Minnesota’s voter registration practices comply with federal law as authorized by the Civil Rights Act of 1960. She explained that this will “better guarantee free and fair elections and boost confidence in the rule of law.”
