Pam Bondi vs. Tim Walz: 3 demands AG listed for Minnesota Gov in her letter after Alex Pretti shooting

Attorney General Pam Bondi has sent a warning letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday, January 24, after the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, in Minneapolis. Pretti is the second person to be fatally shot by a federal agent in the city this month, after the shooting of Renee Nicole Good. Three demands Pam Bondi listed for Tim Walz in her letter (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak/File Photo)

In her letter, Bondi urged Walz to support federal law enforcement efforts and federal immigration policy amid unrest in the city. She accused Walz and other Minnesota officials of refusing to “support the men and women risking their lives to protect Americans and uphold the rule of law,” and ignoring “federal immigration law by enacting sanctuary law and policies,” leaving federal agents to operate alone.

Bondi told Walz and his office that they must “restore the rule of law, support ICE officers, and bring an end to the chaos in Minnesota.” She highlighted three demands for Walz in the letter.