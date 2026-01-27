Trump and Walz on 'similar wavelength' over MN; Border czar Tom Homan headed to Minneapolis

President Donald Trump, on January 26, described a “very good call” with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz about cooperation on law-and-order issues in the state amid protests and political controversies following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal agents. President Donald Trump said he spoke with Tim Walz about federal enforcement and crime in Minnesota over a call. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File, Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg)

Trump said he would have White House border czar Tom Homan call the governor to coordinate efforts, emphasizing that both leaders “want to make it better” in Minnesota.

Read more: Why is Tom Homan coming to Minnesota? Trump's big move amid protests against ICE

What did Trump and Walz discuss? According to Trump's post on Truth Social, the conversation with Walz focused on working together “with respect to Minnesota,” particularly on identifying criminals in state custody.

Trump claimed that Walz “very respectfully understood” the federal position and that Homan's upcoming visit would be welcomed by both parties.

He said, “I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession.”

The president referenced past federal enforcement efforts, noting that, “We have had such tremendous SUCCESS in Washington, D.C., Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually every other place that we have 'touched' and, even in Minnesota, Crime is way down.”

He further suggested that it could improve crime rates in Minnesota with coordinated action. He said, “Both Governor Walz and I want to make it better.”

Read more: Trump willing to withdraw ICE from Minneapolis after Alex Pretti shooting

Walz's response Walz called the talk with Trump “a productive conversation” on X. He added that Trump agreed to “look into reducing the number of federal agents” in Minnesota.

The governor added that he urged Trump to permit a state probe. “I explained to him that his staff doesn’t have their facts straight about Minnesota,” Walz wrote.

He claimed to have informed the president in a statement to the Wall Street Journal that "when a person committed to its custody isn't a U.S. citizen," the state Department of Corrections notifies ICE.