NRA calls for ‘full investigation’ into Alex Pretti shooting, accuses Tim Walz of ‘inciting violence’ against officers
The National Rifle Association (NRA) has assured Americans that there will be a “robust and comprehensive” investigation into the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti.
The National Rifle Association (NRA) has assured Americans that there will be a “robust” investigation into the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, in Minneapolis. Pretti is the second person to be fatally shot by a federal agent in the city this month, after the shooting of Renee Nicole Good.
Officials said that Pretti was a US citizen and a Minneapolis resident who was a lawful gun owner. His only known interaction with law enforcement was related to parking tickets, the BBC reported.
What did the NRA say?
The NRA said in a post on X that there will be a “comprehensive investigation” to determine if the use of force in Pretti’s killing was justified.
“For months, radical progressive politicians like Tim Walz have incited violence against law enforcement officers who are simply trying to do their jobs. Unsurprisingly, these calls to dangerously interject oneself into legitimate law-enforcement activities have ended in violence, tragically resulting in injuries and fatalities,” the NRA wrote.
It added, “As there is with any officer-involved shooting, there will be a robust and comprehensive investigation that takes place to determine if the use of force was justified. As we await these facts and gain a clearer understanding, we urge the political voices to lower the temperature to ensure their constituents and law enforcement officers stay safe.”
The NRA also responded to a post by Bill Essayli, who was appointed by Donald Trump to temporarily serve as a US attorney in California in 2025, which read, “If you approach law enforcement with a gun, there is a high likelihood they will be legally justified in shooting you. Don’t do it!”
The NRA wrote in response, “This sentiment from the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California is dangerous and wrong. Responsible public voices should be awaiting a full investigation, not making generalizations and demonizing law-abiding citizens.”
