Why is Tom Homan coming to Minnesota? Trump takes major move amid uproar over Alex Pretti’s killing by ICE

President Donald Trump is dispatching Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to oversee ICE operations following uproar over killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti during Operation Metro Surge. President Trump is deploying Border Czar Tom Homan to supervise ICE operations, as local officials and residents push for the agency's exit from the area. (AFP)

“I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me,” Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

Residents of Minnesota, along with local and state officials, are urging ICE to withdraw from Minnesota. A significant number of federal agents are present in Minnesota as part of Operation Metro Surge.