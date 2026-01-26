Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Why is Tom Homan coming to Minnesota? Trump takes major move amid uproar over Alex Pretti’s killing by ICE

    President Trump is sending Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to manage ICE operations following federal agents' shootings during Operation Metro Surge.

    Updated on: Jan 26, 2026 8:41 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    President Donald Trump is dispatching Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to oversee ICE operations following uproar over killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti during Operation Metro Surge.

    President Trump is deploying Border Czar Tom Homan to supervise ICE operations, as local officials and residents push for the agency's exit from the area. (AFP)
    President Trump is deploying Border Czar Tom Homan to supervise ICE operations, as local officials and residents push for the agency's exit from the area. (AFP)

    “I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me,” Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

    Residents of Minnesota, along with local and state officials, are urging ICE to withdraw from Minnesota. A significant number of federal agents are present in Minnesota as part of Operation Metro Surge.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Why Is Tom Homan Coming To Minnesota? Trump Takes Major Move Amid Uproar Over Alex Pretti’s Killing By ICE
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes