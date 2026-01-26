Free samosas and meals: Here's how Indian restaurant in Minneapolis supporting anti-ICE protestors | Watch video

Curry Corner, a modest yet popular Indian eatery, is among the many businesses in Minneapolis that have shut down in response to the alarming surge in ICE operations. In solidarity with those protesting against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the restaurant has started distributing free samosas and meals to demonstrators in downtown Minneapolis. Videos posted on Instagram captured staff members handing out warm snacks as people relished and expressed gratitude for the kind gesture.

The closure occurs as Minneapolis remains tense following the initiation of “Operation Metro Surge” in December 2025, which involved the deployment of thousands of armed, masked personnel from the Department of Homeland Security, including agents from ICE and Customs and Border Protection, throughout Minnesota. Federal officials have characterized the operation as lawful immigration enforcement; however, state and local leaders, along with residents, have condemned it as a "militarised" crackdown.

As the presence of ICE increases and tensions escalate in Minneapolis , one small Indian restaurant has chosen not to turn a blind eye. Curry Corner, a beloved local eatery, has temporarily closed its doors — not out of fear or silence, but to safeguard its community while still supporting those outside.

Indian restaurant closed ‘until further notice’ Curry Corner, situated in Northeast Minneapolis, announced last week that it would be closing “until further notice.”

Despite the restaurant's doors being closed, Curry Corner remains engaged with the community. The team has been actively distributing food on the streets.

“We are closed, but we are still gonna go out and support our community,” the restaurant stated in a recent post.

“Today, we took Curry Corner into downtown Minneapolis to support our community. We went out to share warm samosas and meals with those protesting and standing up for what they believe in.”