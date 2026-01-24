Billings Senior High stabbing: GoFundMe launched for math teacher injured by student

A community fundraiser has been launched to support a Billings Senior High School math teacher who was injured after being stabbed by a student during an on-campus incident earlier this month. The fundraiser is organized by the Billings Education Association, aims to help the teacher and his family. (GoFundMe/ Billings Education Association)

The fundraiser, organized by the Billings Education Association, aims to help the teacher and his family cope with medical, legal and living expenses as the investigation continues.

Teacher and family seek privacy According to the GoFundMe page, the teacher and his family have chosen to remain anonymous but expressed gratitude for the “immediate outpouring of support” from the community following the incident.

“The road ahead will be long and challenging,” the fundraiser stated, adding that the family is facing both emotional and practical burdens in the wake of the attack.

The teacher reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds during the assault, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

Donations cross goal As of 24th Jan, the fundraiser had raised $17,267, crossing its initial $15,000 goal.

Billings Education Association President Lance Edward said the fundraiser reflected the sense of solidarity at Senior High. “The thing you need to know about Senior is that it’s this incredibly tight community,” Edward told trustees at a Billings Public Schools board meeting, according to the Chronicle. “We’re in this thing together. We take care of each other.”

The GoFundMe says donations will help with potential legal costs, meals, living expenses, and small comforts for the family as they recover and adjust.

“Many educators have asked how they can help, and this fundraiser provides a direct way to support a fellow family of educators,” the page stated.

Edward described the stabbing as “eye-opening” but cautioned against letting the incident define the school, praising staff and administrators for their response in the aftermath.

“There couldn’t have been better people who responded,” he said, according to the Chronicle.

A criminal investigation remains ongoing, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.