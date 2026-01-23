Chloe Villacis GoFundMe: Why ICE detained 2-year-old in Minneapolis amid Liam Ramos outrage

Minneapolis City Councilmember Jason Chavez claimed a two-year-old, identified as Chloe Renata Tipan Villacis, and her father, Elvis Joel Tipan Echeverria, were taken into custody in Minneapolis on Thursday while they were driving home from a grocery store. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to help the child's mother, who is scrambling to cover legal fees and basic expenses. A GoFundMe was launched for a two-year-old, Chloe Renata Tipan Villacis, on Thursday (GoFundMe)

This comes only days after reports about a five-year-old, Liam Ramos, being detained first surfaced. The ICE on Friday clarified that the child remains with his family.

Chloe Renata Tipan Villacis GoFundMe Jason Chavez said that Villacis's detention has left her mother helpless. A fundraiser titled “Help bring 2-Year-Old Chloe and Her Father Home” says both remain in ICE custody, though it does not specify where they are being held or whether the father has been formally charged.

At the time of writing this story, the campaign had raised nearly $60,000 to cover bond requests, legal costs, rent, and living expenses.

“With the permission of the mother, we are reaching out to community to help us raise funds for lawyer fees, food, bond requests, rent, livability and resources to keep this family together,” Chavez wrote on the GoFundMe page created on behalf of Chloe’s mother, Deicy Villacis Ruiz. “No family should ever go through this.”