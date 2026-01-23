William Kelly GoFundMe: St Paul Cities Church protestor finds support after arrest; ‘standing strong’

William Kelly, who was among the three Cities Church protestors arrested on Thursday, has found support in the form of a GoFundMe fundraiser. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Kelly, Nekima Levy Armstrong, and Chauntyll Louisa Allen were taken into custody and charged. William Kelly was arrested for the Cities Church protest (X)

“William Kelly is now in custody. Our nation was settled and founded by people fleeing religious persecution. Religious freedom is the bedrock of this country. We will protect our pastors. We will protect our churches. We will protect Americans of faith,” Bondi posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Minutes ago at my direction, @HSI_HQ and @FBI agents executed an arrest in Minnesota. So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota,” the AG added.

This comes after anti-ICE protestors stormed the Cities Church in the St Paul-Minneapolis region over allegations that the church's pastor, David Easterwood, is an ICE official.

William Kelly GoFundMe surfaces Now, an old fundraiser by Kelly has surfaced. It is titled: ‘Help me practice my 1st ammendment rights!!!’

“I stay loud for the republic! Help me with expenses including food, shelter, fuel, and batteries for mega phones! All peace and all Power to the people!!” Kelly wrote back in January.

“Minneapolis is standing strong! I want to stay but the fight is everywhere and Jollygoodginger is headed to Minneapolis! Heading to Los Angeles next! Big event downtown and at the Tesla Diner on the 16th. Then I'm catching a red eye to the big Broadview protest in Chicago on the 17th. Might head back to Minneapolis after depending on where ICE is going hardest! Thank you for all the support! Im making so many contacts with local activists and I plan on organizing some larger movements across the country! I will do my best to come support every city being attacked by fascism! All Power To The People!” the description further reads.

The GoFundMe has raised over $45,000 at the time of writing this story.