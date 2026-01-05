Indian woman found dead with stab wounds in US apartment; key suspect ex-boyfriend left country

A 27-year-old Indian woman was reportedly found dead with stab wounds inside her former boyfriend’s apartment in Columbia, Maryland, days after he allegedly reported her missing, US authorities said. Indian woman killed in Maryland; police say suspect left US after New Year’s Eve (Representative image/AFP)

Howard County Police on Sunday said they have issued an arrest warrant against 26-year-old Arjun Sharma on charges of first- and second-degree murder in connection with the death of Nikitha Godishala, a resident of Ellicott City.

Ex-boyfriend left the country, say police Detectives believe that the killing took place shortly after 7 pm on New Year’s Eve, based on their preliminary findings.

According to a statement issued by the local police department, Sharma approached the police on Friday and told them that he had last seen Godishala on New Year’s Eve at his apartment located in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road. As officers began looking into the information he provided, police said they later learned the very same day that Sharma had already left the United States and had travelled to India on a flight.

In light of this development, investigators moved quickly and obtained a search warrant for Sharma’s apartment. When officers carried out the search, they discovered Godishala’s body inside the flat, with visible stab wounds, police said.

Authorities said the motive behind the killing is not yet known and the investigation is ongoing.

According to a report in NDTV, the Indian Embassy said it is in contact with Godishala’s family and is extending all possible consular assistance.