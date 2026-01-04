Who was Nikitha Godishala? Missing Indian woman found dead at ex-boyfriend's Columbia apartment, suspect flees US

Indian woman Nikitha Godishala, who had been reported missing since New Year's Eve, was found dead with stab wounds in the apartment of her ex-boyfriend in Columbia, Maryland, according to the Howard County police on Sunday. Nikitha Godishala found dead in US(Unsplash)

Authorities suspect that the ex-boyfriend is responsible for 27-year-old Godishala's death. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of first- and second-degree murder.

Also Read: Who is Katie Miller? Trump aide's wife ‘soon’ post on Greenland sparks massive uproar, ‘You are evil’

Ex-boyfriend reported Nikitha missing, then left for India: Cops

Arjun Sharma, 26, informed the police about Godishala's disappearance on January 2, stating that he last saw her on December 31 at his residence located in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road.

However, officials discovered that Sharma departed from the US on a flight to India later that same day.

“Arjun Sharma, 26, of Columbia, made the missing person report to police and said he last saw his ex-girlfriend, Nikitha Godishala, 27, of Ellicott City, on Dec. 31 in his apartment in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road. Police later learned that on the same day as making the report, Jan. 2, Sharma left the country on a flight to India. Detectives on Jan. 3 executed a search warrant for his apartment and located Godishala deceased,” the police statement read.

Howard County Police are collaborating with federal law enforcement agencies in the US to locate and apprehend Sharma.

Nikitha Godishala suffered multiple stab wounds

Authorities stated that she sustained several stab injuries.

Investigators suspect that Godishala was murdered shortly after 7 p.m. on December 31.

A motive has not yet been determined, and the investigation remains ongoing.

“Through investigation, detectives believe Sharma killed Godishala shortly after 7 pm on December 31. The investigation is ongoing and no motive is known at this time,” the police statement added.