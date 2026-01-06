‘Not ex-boyfriend, accused had loans’: 5 claims by father of Hyderabad woman found dead in US

The father of Hyderabad-born Nikitha Godishala, who was found dead in the United States, on Monday reportedly rejected claims that the accused was her former boyfriend and demanded strict punishment for whoever was responsible for his daughter’s death. Father denies ex-boyfriend link, makes 5 claims in Hyderabad woman’s US death (X@swaasthi)

The 27-year-old Indian woman was found dead with stab wounds at an apartment in Columbia, Maryland, days after she was reported missing by a man whom local authorities claim was her ex-boyfriend. US police have also obtained an arrest warrant against Arjun Sharma, 26, on first- and second-degree murder charges, alleging that he killed her and fled to India.

‘He was not her ex-boyfriend’ Anand Godishala, Nikitha’s father, firmly denied the description of Sharma as her ex-boyfriend. “He (Arjun Sharma) is a former roommate and not her ex-boyfriend,” PTI news agency quoted the father as saying.

According to Anand, Sharma had earlier lived in the apartment as Nikitha’s roommate, along with two other individuals.

Accused allegedly took loans from many people Citing media reports, Anand said his daughter had recently learnt that Sharma had borrowed money from several people and was planning to return to India.

According to PTI, he suggested this information had surfaced shortly before her death, though he said he was unaware of any confirmed financial dispute between the two.

When asked if money issues could have been a motive, Anand said he had not yet spoken in detail with Nikitha’s friends about this aspect.

Last call came on New Year’s Eve Recalling his final conversation with his daughter, Anand said Nikitha had called him on the night of December 31.

She wished him for the New Year, he said, adding that nothing during the call suggested she was in distress. Nikitha was reported missing on January 2.

The grieving family has appealed to both the Union government and the Telangana government to ensure the early repatriation of Nikitha’s mortal remains.

Visited India three years ago Nikitha had been living in the US for the past four years and last visited India three years ago, her father said. She was working as a Data and Strategy Analyst at Vheda Health after completing her MS in the US, the PTI report added.

Her uncle Santosh Kumar said she had won the Best Employee award just last month. The family learnt about her death from a cousin who also lives in the US.

Originally from Hyderabad, Anand’s family currently resides in Tarnaka.

Father alleges accused filed complaint, then fled Anand also claimed that Sharma was the one who initially approached the police in the US, before allegedly fleeing the country. “He reportedly made the complaint (to the police in US) and fled to India. He should be caught and given tough punishment,” the news agency report added.

US authorities have said Sharma is suspected of killing Nikitha and escaping to India, prompting efforts to track him down.

(With PTI inputs)