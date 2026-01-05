Nikitha Godishala murder case: Ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma who fled US arrested in Tamil Nadu

Arjun Sharma, a 26-year-old citizen of India, has been arrested in Tamil Nadu for the alleged murder of his former girlfriend, Nikita Godishala, in Maryland, United States, reported India Today. The arrest follows an international manhunt led by Interpol. Arjun Sharma, 26, is arrested in Tamil Nadu for the murder of Nikita Godishala in Maryland, India Today reported.(X@swaasthi)

Godishala, a 27-year-old Indian-American data analyst, was found dead with numerous stab wounds in Sharma's Columbia apartment on January 3.

On January 2, Sharma submitted a report regarding a missing person, stating that he last met Godishala on New Year's Eve. However, he departed for India on the same day.

Arjun Sharma charged with first-degree and second-degree murder

After the discovery of Godishala's body, the Howard County Police charged Sharma with both first-degree and second-degree murder.

The motive behind the crime is still unknown as the probe continues.

“We are unaware of any previous calls for service or incidents involving the two of them,” Howard County police spokesman Seth Hoffman told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “We do believe it wasn't uncommon that they would still meet each other and have communication after their relationship ended, but we don't have a motive right now as to why he would kill her.”

Godishala was employed at Vheda Health as a Data and Strategy Analyst since February 2025. She was recently honored with the company's “All-In Award,” India Today reported, citing sources close to the family.

Nikitha Godishala's family speaks out

Her family disclosed that Sharma had solicited money from both her and them prior to her passing.

Saraswati Godishala, who is Nikita's cousin, claimed that Sharma executed unauthorized transactions from Nikita's bank account totaling approximately $3,500 before absconding to India under the false pretense of requiring medical treatment for a hand injury.

Saraswati urged the embassy to take immediate action to secure justice for her cousin. She requested collaboration between US and Indian authorities to facilitate a comprehensive investigation, provide consular support, and ensure the repatriation of Godishala's remains to India.

The Indian Embassy in the United States stated that it was in communication with Godishala's family and offering consular assistance. The embassy confirmed that it is “following up on the matter with the local authorities.”