Indian-origin doctor says her mother was harassed by masked ICE agents: ‘Because she has an accent…’

An Indian-origin doctor in the United States has said that her elderly mother was stopped and harassed by federal immigration authorities while shopping at a mall. Nisha Patel, a doctor based in San Francisco, shared an X post about the incident where she claimed that ICE agents started demanding to know where her mother is “from” — despite the fact that she is a US citizen. Nisha Patel, a US-based doctor, says sher mother was harassed by masked ICE agents in Texas. (X/@DrPlantel)

Her post comes at a time when the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is aggressively cracking down on illegal immigrants. The ICE crackdown has led to at least two fatal shootings of American citizens and sparked a wave of protests across the country.

What happened with Patel’s mother? According to Nisha Patel, her mother was shopping at an outlet mall in Texas when masked ICE agents approached and confronted her.

Assuming that she spoke Spanish, the agents started talking to her in the language. When she responded saying she did not speak Spanish, they began to list countries while asking her where she is “from”.

“Because she has an accent, they assumed she spoke Spanish and started talking to her in Spanish. When she said she doesn’t speak Spanish, they began demanding where she was “from,” rapidly listing countries without even giving her a chance to respond,” Patel recounted.