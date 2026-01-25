Indian restaurant in Minneapolis shuts down ‘to protect team’ amid ICE crackdown

An Indian restaurant in Minneapolis, Minnesota has shut down indefinitely amid an immigration crackdown in the city led by the United States Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Curry Corner is among hundreds of small businesses in Minneapolis, and Minnesota at large, that have closed doors to protest the surge in ICE presence in the state. Curry Corner in Minneapolis is closed to customers until further notice. In a statement shared on Instagram last week, Curry Corner in Northeast Minneapolis said that it “will be closing down until further notice.” The Indian restaurant said that the decision to close was taken keeping in mind the safety of staff and team members. “Due to ongoing safety concerns in Minneapolis, we’ve made the very difficult decision to temporarily close to protect our team,” the Indian eatery and bar posted on Instagram.

It further acknowledged that the closure would bring financial difficulties for the staff and owners, and posted a link to a fundraiser that has so far raised over $25,000 of its $26,000 goal. (Also read: Protests, tear gas, chaos in Minneapolis over another shooting by US federal agents. What is happening?) What is happening in Minneapolis? In December 2025, US federal authorities launched “Operation Metro Surge,” sending thousands of armed, masked Department of Homeland Security agents — including ICE and CBP — into the state of Minnesota. The operation is being framed by federal authorities as lawful immigration enforcement, but state and local leaders describe it as a militarised crackdown that goes far beyond routine enforcement. As a result, thousands of Minneapolis residents have taken to the streets to protest against ICE presence. The tensions have been further compounded by two fatal encounters involving federal agents. (Also read: Alex Pretti killing: Eyewitness accounts detail CBP's brutal action; 'shot him many times', ‘bullet wounds in the back’) Indian restaurant distributes samosas In the midst of this, Curry Corner has been distributing snacks to anti-ICE protestors.