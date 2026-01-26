Why has Chris Madel quit Minnesota governor race? ‘Can’t support Republicans retribution’, ICE ‘unconstitutional’ surge

Attorney Chris Madel issued a scathing statement on Monday regarding the federal government’s recent increase in immigration officers, as he declared his withdrawal from the race for the Republican nomination for governor of Minnesota. Chris Madel announced his exit from the Minnesota Republican gubernatorial race, condemning federal immigration enforcement and recent violence involving ICE. (X@CWMadel)

In a video shared on X, Madel explained that his decision to exit the race is partly due to his inability to support the Republican Party’s endorsement of the federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota, where numerous US citizens live in fear and carry documentation to verify their citizenship.

‘Can’t support Republicans’ stated retribution' “I cannot support the national Republicans’ stated retribution on the citizens of our state, nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so,” stated Madel, who gained prominence in recent years for defending a state trooper accused of murder.

“Operation Metro Surge has expanded far beyond its stated focus on true public safety threats.”

“That’s unconstitutional and it’s wrong,” he said, terming ICE operations in the state an “unmitigated disaster”.

His remarks highlight the growing discomfort among Minnesota Republicans — which now includes several lawmakers from swing districts — regarding the influx of federal officers.

Madel’s announcement follows the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday — marking the third shooting by immigration officers in three weeks and the second resulting in death. The Trump administration labeled Pretti a “domestic terrorist” who intended to inflict harm on law enforcement. However, videos recorded at the scene contradict the Trump administration’s assertions.