Why has Chris Madel quit Minnesota governor race? ‘Can’t support Republicans retribution’, ICE ‘unconstitutional’ surge
Chris Madel, an attorney, exited the Minnesota Republican governor race, condemning the federal government’s surge in immigration officers.
Attorney Chris Madel issued a scathing statement on Monday regarding the federal government’s recent increase in immigration officers, as he declared his withdrawal from the race for the Republican nomination for governor of Minnesota.
In a video shared on X, Madel explained that his decision to exit the race is partly due to his inability to support the Republican Party’s endorsement of the federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota, where numerous US citizens live in fear and carry documentation to verify their citizenship.
‘Can’t support Republicans’ stated retribution'
“I cannot support the national Republicans’ stated retribution on the citizens of our state, nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so,” stated Madel, who gained prominence in recent years for defending a state trooper accused of murder.
“Operation Metro Surge has expanded far beyond its stated focus on true public safety threats.”
“That’s unconstitutional and it’s wrong,” he said, terming ICE operations in the state an “unmitigated disaster”.
His remarks highlight the growing discomfort among Minnesota Republicans — which now includes several lawmakers from swing districts — regarding the influx of federal officers.
Madel’s announcement follows the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday — marking the third shooting by immigration officers in three weeks and the second resulting in death. The Trump administration labeled Pretti a “domestic terrorist” who intended to inflict harm on law enforcement. However, videos recorded at the scene contradict the Trump administration’s assertions.
Madel blasts ICE raids in Minnesota
In the video that announced the suspension of his campaign, Madel expressed criticism towards the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for utilizing administrative warrants, which do not necessitate a judge's approval, to unlawfully invade individuals' residences and for “weaponizing criminal investigations against political adversaries.”
“I personally have spoken to several law enforcement officers, some Hispanic and some Asian, who have been pulled over by ICE on pretextual stops. Driving while Hispanic is not a crime, neither is driving while Asian,” Madel stated. “At the end of the day, I have to look my daughters in the eye and tell them, ‘I believe I did what was right,’ and I am doing that today.”
Madel represented State Patrol Officer Ryan Londregan, who faced charges of murder and manslaughter after fatally shooting Ricky Cobb II in 2023. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty ultimately decided to drop the charges against Londregan.
Earlier this month, Madel offered legal representation to Jonathan Ross, the federal agent involved in the shooting death of 37-year-old Renee Good.
Chris Madel tears into national Republicans
In addition to his criticisms of Operation Metro Surge, Madel stated that he was withdrawing from the race because “national Republicans have made it nearly impossible for a Republican to win.”
Madel expressed his belief that President Donald Trump has not received adequate recognition, particularly for his role in negotiating a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza. He also took issue with Minnesota Republicans for their failure to thoroughly investigate fraud within the state's public programs.
Madel announced that he would return all contributions made to his gubernatorial campaign.
“God bless you, and God bless Minnesota,” Madel concluded his statement, adding that “We certainly need it.”
