Who is Erik Martindale? Florida nurse refuses to treat MAGA supporters, faces backlash and calls for suspension

A nurse from Florida has gained significant attention on social media due to a recent post in which he asserts that he will refuse to administer anaesthesia to members of the MAGA movement during surgeries or medical procedures. This announcement has sparked considerable online backlash and prompted calls for his suspension. The statement comes amidst the ongoing uproar over killing of an ICU nurse, Alex Pretti, by federal agents in Minnesota. Erik Martindale, a Florida nurse, faced backlash for refusing anaesthesia to MAGA supporters, claiming it was his ethical right. He later alleged his social media accounts were hacked after deleting his controversial post.

Who is Erik Martindale? Erik Martindale, a registered nurse based in Florida, took to Facebook to declare his decision not to provide anaesthesia for any medical procedures involving MAGA supporters. The healthcare professional termed this stance as both his right and a matter of ethical obligation, stating that he owns all of his businesses and reserves the right to refuse service to anyone.

In his post, Martindale stated, “I will not perform anaesthesia for any surgeries or procedures for MAGA. It is my right, it is my ethical oath and I stand behind my education. I own all of my businesses and I can refuse anyone!” He also shared a close-up photograph of himself in his nursing uniform. However, HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of the post and pictures shared by Martindale.

Erik Martindale's social media post sparks uproar The University of Miami alumnus later deleted the post from his account and published another post asserting that his Facebook and Instagram accounts had been compromised. “My FB, FB Messenger, and IG have been hacked,” he stated in a Facebook update.

Martindale's decision to deny anaesthetic assistance to patients due to their association with Republicans has provoked outrage among many online, leading to demands for the suspension of his medical license.

“He needs to lose his job and license,” one stated

“This is insane. How is there THIS kind of political divide in our time where doctors are refusing to give proper treatment to opposing parties. Is this actually for real?,” another said.

“Erik is now playing the “I was hacked” card. Does anyone believe this?” Libs of TikTok wrote.