What did the Kristi Noem-Corey Lewandowski expose reveal? 5 points

A recent investigation by The Wall Street Journal has shed light on the working relationship between Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and longtime Trump ally Corey Lewandowski. The report outlines concerns over internal management, ethics rules and power dynamics within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), potentially complicating operations during the administration’s second term. The report outlines concerns over internal management, ethics rules and power dynamics within the Department of Homeland Security. (AP/ Bloomberg)

According to the WSJ reports, here are five key revelations highlighted in coverage of the expose:

1. White House discomfort over their relationship The Journal reported that Donald Trump and his advisers were uneasy about Noem and Lewandowski’s close relationship. Lewandowski’s bid to serve as chief of staff was rejected amid reports of a romantic relationship, which both have denied.

Officials told the Journal the pair “do little to hide their relationship inside the department.” Noem later moved into a Coast Guard residence for security reasons and pays rent.

2. Lewandowski’s unusual advisory role drew scrutiny Lewandowski instead became a “special government employee,” a designation allowing temporary advisory roles while retaining private-sector income. The White House Counsel’s Office reportedly examined whether he exceeded the role’s limits. His involvement in steering contract decisions while still employed privately raised concerns within DHS and the White House.

3. ICE enforcement clash after Minneapolis shooting Following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Noem and Lewandowski reportedly rebuked Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons over enforcement videos showing clashes with protesters. The Journal said they had previously encouraged dramatic footage for social media but later blamed Lyons and demanded a shift to targeted enforcement.

4. Rivalries and messaging tensions inside DHS The report described friction between Noem and border official Tom Homan. She allegedly tracked television appearances to ensure she received more airtime and sought larger conference crowds than him. Senior administration officials characterized DHS as a major management challenge early in the president’s second term.

5. Personnel shakeups and badge controversy The Journal reported that roughly 80% of career ICE field leadership were fired or demoted. Additional incidents included an attempt to dismiss a Coast Guard pilot after a travel mishap and Lewandowski’s push to obtain a law-enforcement badge and firearm despite not completing required training.

Officials who resisted reportedly faced reassignment or demotion before authorization was granted.