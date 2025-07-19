What is West Nile virus? Health officials issue warning as virus found in mosquitoes in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has confirmed the first positive mosquito pool for the West Nile virus (WNV) in the city this season. The virus was detected in a mosquito sample collected near Pennypack Park in Northeast Philadelphia, officials announced on Friday, per an ABC News report. No human cases have been reported in the city so far, but health officials are anticipating that more mosquito pools could test positive for the virus across Philadelphia in the coming weeks. A lab worker examines trapped mosquitoes for signs of West Nile Virus and other diseases at the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District laboratory in California(AP)

Three positive mosquito samples reported outside Philadelphia

A Wyoming News report stated that outside Philadelphia city limits, three positive samples have been reported, including in Albany County, Wyoming. The local mosquito control teams have tested 54 pooled samples of the Culex tarsalis mosquitoes, the known vector of WNV in the region. Two birds have also tested positive for the virus in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has assessed the current risk level as ‘low’ with only sporadic virus recorded in mosquitoes and birds.

Mosquito control teams on alert

In a bid to mitigate the threat posed by mosquitoes, the mosquito control teams are fogging areas registering higher activity and conducting targeted larval control within recreational areas including parks, golf courses, and trails, Wyoming News reported.

In Philadelphia, residents were cautioned about trying to avoid bites, especially at dusk and in the darkness, when mosquitoes are very active. Authorities have urged residents to wear clothes with long sleeves and pants. Residents have also been reminded that those diagnosed with West Nile virus should refrain from donating blood or organs for 120 days following such diagnosis.

What is the West Nile virus?

West Nile virus is a viral illness transmitted by mosquito bites, typically from mosquitoes belonging to the Culex genus, as stated by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus is prevalent in the US and many other countries and belongs to the flavivirus family, along with St Louise encephalitis and Powassan viruses.

While most people infected with the virus are asymptomatic, around 1 in 5 patients develop a fever which is accompanied by a headache and body/muscle/joint pain or rash. Severe neurologic manifestations such as encephalitis and meningitis, occur in about 1 in 150 infected people, with elderly and people with chronic illnesses being more vulnerable.

There is no specific antiviral agent against West Nile virus, however, in most cases the illnesses can be treated with rest, fluid and over-the-counter pain relievers or fever reducers. Hospitalization is necessary for severe cases.

“When we detect our first mosquitoes that are infected with West Nile virus, we tend to see the spread of West Nile virus among mosquitoes throughout the city,” Gayle Mendoza, communications deputy director for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, said, per CBS News.

“So that means that there's more mosquitoes that we have with that, the risk for potential human infection is going to increase for the rest of the season,” Mendoza added.

FAQs:

Q1: What is West Nile virus?

West Nile virus is a flavivirus commonly spread through the bite of infected Culex mosquitoes. It can cause mild to severe illness, including fever and, in rare cases, neurological diseases.

Q2: Where was the virus detected in Philadelphia?

The virus was found in mosquitoes near Pennypack Park in Northeast Philadelphia, making it the city’s first positive mosquito pool this year.

Q3: Are there any human cases reported in Philadelphia?

No, as of now, no human infections have been reported in the city.

Q4: What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

Most people do not experience symptoms. Some may develop fever, headaches, and body aches. Severe cases can involve brain inflammation or meningitis, especially in older adults.