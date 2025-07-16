Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the US: How bad is the Covid in summer?

Covid-19 is making headlines again as cases begin to rise across parts of the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections are increasing or likely increasing in at least 25 states, with the biggest jumps happening in the South, Southeast, and along the West Coast. While overall Covid activity is still considered low, it has ticked up from very low levels just a week ago, based on the CDC wastewater data. Emergency rooms in areas like the Pacific Northwest and the Southeast are seeing more visits for Covid and now the highest numbers since February or March. Experts say this could be the start of a summer wave, so it is something to keep an eye on. Covid-19 cases are rising again across parts of the US.(Adobe Stock)

Covid-19 summer wave in the US

The recent rise in Covid-19 cases in the US is part of a seasonal pattern health experts have been watching closely. According to the CDC, Covid-19 now seems to follow a twice-a-year trend, typically peaking once in the summer (July to September) and again in the winter (December to February). Scientists say this pattern may continue due to how the virus keeps changing. One key part of the virus, called the S1 region on the spike protein, is constantly evolving, which may help it spread more easily. As long as the virus keeps adapting, experts believe these seasonal waves are likely to stick around.

What to know about the 'Razor Blade Throat' Covid variant

After months of low transmission and a low number of cases, the CDC notes that Covid is resurging due to weak immunity and the emergence of new variants, notably NB.1.8.1, the Nimbus strain. The variant, officially named NB.1.8.1 but nicknamed "Nimbus," has been linked to a particularly painful symptom, a severe sore throat that some people describe as feeling like "razor blades." States like New Mexico, Georgia, Kentucky, and Virginia have reported notable increases in Covid-related visits recently, even as national numbers remain low overall.

This new variant is a mutated form of Omicron and first appeared earlier this year in China and parts of Asia, where it led to spikes in cases. It was first detected in the US in March through airport screenings and has since been detected in over half the states. By July, it had become the most common strain in the country, surpassing other variants.

Nationwide, Covid activity is still relatively low but is starting to tick upward. As of July 9, the CDC reports a test positivity rate of 3.1 percent, a small but notable rise from the week before.

Covid-19 in the US: How severe is the surge?

The new Covid-19 variant Nimbus has quickly become the most common strain in the US, making up about 43 percent of infections as of June 2025, according to the CDC. Many people who have caught it say it causes a sharp, painful sore throat. Other Covid symptoms include congestion, fatigue, a mild cough, fever, muscle aches, a runny nose, and even loss of taste or smell.

Improve your immunity to shield yourself from covid. (Shutterstock)

Most cases linked to Nimbus have been mild to moderate, according to Dr Harish Chafle, senior consultant intensivist, chest physician, bronchoscopist, and sleep disorders specialist.

However, like earlier Omicron variants, Nimbus carries genetic changes that may help it spread more easily or dodge some existing immunity from past infection or vaccination. It evolved from a recombinant Omicron subvariant and has multiple spike protein mutations, which might affect how contagious it is.

The World Health Organization says the global risk from Nimbus is low, and there is no evidence it causes more severe illness than earlier strains. But due to its rapid global transmission, it is better to stay cautious and informed.

How to stay safe from Covid-19?

To stay safe from Covid-19, wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face, especially when you are out. If you are feeling sick or have symptoms like a cough or sore throat, it is best to stay home and rest. In crowded or indoor spaces, wearing a mask can protect you against catching the virus, especially if cases are rising in your area. Staying up to date on Covid-19 vaccines, including boosters. And do not forget to keep rooms well ventilated or consult with a doctor if you show symptoms.