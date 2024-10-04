West Nile virus: Samples sent to NIV Pune test negative

The samples of four persons sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune have tested negative for the West Nile virus (WNV), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials said on Thursday. The WNV is a mosquito-borne arbovirus of the family Flaviviridae, belonging to the Japanese encephalitis antigenic serocomplex. The virus spreads to humans through the bites of Culex Pipiens species of mosquitoes carrying the disease. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“There is not a single case of WNV in the city. We have already conducted field surveillance and containment measures at the residence and surrounding areas of these persons,” said Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC.

The WNV is a mosquito-borne arbovirus of the family Flaviviridae, belonging to the Japanese encephalitis antigenic serocomplex. The virus spreads to humans through the bites of Culex Pipiens species of mosquitoes carrying the disease. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds or come in contact with other infected animals, their blood, or other tissues, the officials said.

“On September 1, a 48-year-old male from Wanowrie visited a private hospital with symptoms, including body ache, fever, joint pain and pink eyes. He was treated as an outpatient before being admitted on September 3 as there was no improvement in his medical condition. His sample tested negative for chikungunya, dengue and Zika, but positive for WNV. The patient recovered and was discharged on September 5 and the case was reported to PMC as a suspected case of WNV,” said Dr Ameet Dravid, an infectious diseases expert at Noble Hospital.

While the WNV infection is asymptomatic in around 80% of infected people, it can lead to West Nile fever or severe West Nile disease in others. Common symptoms include fever, headache, body ache, fatigue, skin rash, swollen lymph glands, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. However, in some severe cases, it can cause encephalitis or meningitis with fatal neurological consequences and even death.

Dr Dighe said that after the case was notified to PMC, a team conducted house-to-house visits in the area and started containment activities.

“The samples of the patient, his 47-year-old wife, 16-year-old and seven-year-old daughter were sent to NIV on September 30 and the test report, received on October 1, shows negative for WNV infection,” he said.