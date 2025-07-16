Philadelphia heat advisory: As temperature soars, storms expected on Wednesday

Philadelphia and its surrounding areas are experiencing another warm and humid day on Wednesday as a heat wave persists for its fifth consecutive day. According to Fox 29, a heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the city and nearby regions because of high temperatures and excessive humidity. The Heat Advisory will be active for most of the daytime hours.(Pexel)

Philadelphia weather conditions for Wednesday

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s once more. The humidity will increase the heat further. As per Fox 29, the heat advisory will be active for most of the daytime hours. People in the region are advised to remain hydrated, refrain from engaging in outdoor activities, and look after the elderly and pets.

The weather in Philadelphia can turn stormy later, with thunderstorms and isolated showers predicted after 3 pm local time. The conditions can lead to heavy rainfall over a brief period, which could cause flash floods in certain areas.

Thursday’s weather prediction

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day in Philadelphia and nearby areas, as per the outlet. The temperature could rise into the mid-90s. High humidity levels are also predicted. There is a chance of thunderstorms and showers later in the afternoon and evening.

A little relief is finally expected by Friday. While it will still remain warm, a slight decrease in temperatures is predicted. Humidity is also expected to decrease by Saturday.

