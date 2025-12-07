Hyderabad woman buys 65 lakh Mini Cooper, thanks 9 to 5 tech job for making it possible

A Hyderabad-based techie has thanked her 9 to 5 tech job for giving her the financial independence to buy her dream car — a Mini Cooper. Niharika Nayak shared an Instagram video that shows her receiving delivery of the iconic vehicle. In a conversation with HT.com, she also opened up about her job, salary and her dream of purchasing a Mini Cooper. Niharika Nayak purchased her dream car, a Mini Cooper, in January 2025.

A middle class upbringing

Niharika is currently working as the head of quality assurance at a mid-sized technology consultancy firm in Hyderabad. She lives with her husband and young son in Hyderabad.

The 39-year-old told HT.com that she had a “very normal, middle class” childhood in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. After graduating with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Information Technology in the year 2008, she worked at a series of companies.

“When I graduated, there was actually some stigma around IT jobs. The IT sector was going up and down at the time, it wasn’t very stable,” said Niharika. “But I chose that field, and I have been in it for 16 years”.

Salary and expenses

Choosing the IT sector was a bet that seems to have paid off for Niharika. Over the last 16 years, she has climbed the corporate ladder while switching several jobs for professional growth.

Niharika says her reason for switching jobs was not just to get a better salary. “I have been working hard. I am the kind of person who always wants to be at the top of whatever they do.”

For the last six years, Niharika has been working for a tech consulting firm. She told HT.com that her salary is more than ₹50 lakhs per annum. Her husband, too, works in the IT sector and draws a similar salary.

As a couple, they divide their expenses. However, buying the Mini Cooper was Niharika’s dream.

A symbol of financial freedom

Niharika told HT.com that the on-road price of the Mini Cooper S is ₹65 lakh in Hyderabad. She bought the car in January 2025 on a loan. For the next five years, she has to pay an EMI of roughly ₹85,000 – 90,000 per month.

“To the world, it might look like you know it's a luxury purchase, but for me, it's a kind of symbol of my journey,” the techie told HT.com

“I am constantly trying to improve myself. I work hard at my job, I run my household. I have a young boy and we also have two cats.

“But one thing I always thought, whatever happens, I will not leave my job because a job gives me stability and financial independence. It gives me a sense of satisfaction that I am a part of something bigger.

“So to me, this car represents the fact that I can take care of my own expenses. It’s something I always wanted to gift myself,” she said.

“It’s a passion purchase — and much more than that. It’s my dream car. I always told myself that once I became financially stable, once my career reached a steady point and I had proper savings in place, I would invest in something meaningful. When I finally felt ready to take on an EMI that’s nearly one-third of my salary, I decided to gift myself something truly close to my heart. It’s a reminder of how far discipline and dedication can take you in your career,” said the techie.

Out and about in Hyderabad

The car is not just a decorative piece in Niharika’s garage, taken out only on special occasions. No. The Hyderabad techie told HT.com that she uses the Mini Cooper to drop her son to school every morning.

“My day begins at 6.30 am, when I get up to cook breakfast for my son. Although we do have help, she arrives later in the day – around 9.30 am. So I pack my son’s lunchbox and drop him to school and then I go to the gym,” she revealed.

Niharika has a hybrid work setup which allows her to work from home three days a week. Some days she takes her prized car to the office, other days she drives it back home.

On her Instagram channel

The Hyderabad-based techie told HT.com that she started her Instagram page (@life_beyondmama) only four months ago — several months after she purchased the Mini Cooper. She recently shared a video of herself and her family taking delivery of the car on Instagram, where it has collected hundreds of views. “Reality of 9 to 5 IT job… not bad when it ends with a Mini Cooper,” she captioned the video.

Niharika said that has not been able to monetize her social media yet, but she wants her account to serve as inspiration to other women.

“I started my channel three to four months ago with the intention that, when you’re 39, it’s not just about looking good. It’s about feeling healthy, feeling empowered, and being able to live every aspect of your life fully,” she said.

“It’s always said that you should look good — not for the world, but for yourself, for your inner confidence. The intention behind creating this content is to remind women my age that we often get so caught up with family and children that we stop paying attention to things that are equally important: our careers, our fitness, our skin, and our daily routines. There is a certain amount of time you must spend on yourself — just for you.”