29 people get inside a five-seater Mini Cooper for Guinness World Record. Watch

Eight years ago, 29 people crammed inside a five-seater Mini Cooper and achieved a Guinness World Record title. You might be wondering how? Well, they adjusted the seats, stacked one individual over another, used minimum leg space and even fit people in the car's rear compartment to accomplish the world record. The world record was achieved on September 5, 2014, and its video resurfaced online after Guinness World Records shared it on their official Twitter handle with the caption, "How many volunteers can squeeze into this regular-sized Mini Cooper?"

The three-minute clip opens with people entering a Mini Cooper and sitting in a way that leaves room for others to fit in. A text insert now appears on the screen that says, "Most people crammed in a Mini." As the video progresses, one can see how people fit in a five-seater Mini Cooper, which may leave you both stunned and amused. "This record was achieved by Xia Lei and Mini China (both China)," read another text insert. Towards the end, the Guinness World Records official presented the highly coveted certificate and medal to the winners on the sets of CCTV-Guinness World Records Special in Xiamen, China.

Watch the video below:

How many volunteers can squeeze into this regular-sized Mini Cooper? 😬 pic.twitter.com/wXf4Tihv87 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 5, 2022

The video, since being shared on September 6, has raked up nearly 8,500 views, over a hundred likes and several retweets from people who were both stunned and amused. "Let's try this in America," wrote an individual. "Tata Nano, You're next!!" joked another. "Police waiting outside," commented a third.