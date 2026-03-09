‘Trump, Look Them In The Eyes’, Tehran Times frontpage features Minab school victims after US Tomahawk missile attack

Amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, the front page of the Tehran Times, an English-language newspaper supported by the Iranian government, featured portraits of children reported killed in a missile attack on an elementary school located in the southern town of Minab. Tehran Times reports on the missile attack in Minab, which killed over 150, mainly children. The publication criticizes Trump’s statements regarding Iran, while Iranian officials assert US involvement. (Tehran Times)

The headline above the images of the deceased reads, “Trump, Look Them In The Eyes.”

In a related editorial, the article asserts: “US President Donald Trump's pronouncements on the ongoing military invasion of Iran have been marred by a pattern of demonstrably false claims, deflection of responsibility for atrocities, and a defiant rejection of diplomatic solutions.”

Trump blames Iran for Minab school attack On Saturday, Trump blamed Iran for the fatal attack on the elementary school in Minab. “We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever,” the POTUS told reporters.

A strike struck a girls' elementary school last Saturday, resulting in the deaths of over 168 people, predominantly students, Iranian officials stated, as per The Guardian.

The footage, published by the Iranian news agency Mehr, depicts the US Tomahawk missile striking the Minab compound on the morning of February 28, coinciding with the commencement of US-Israeli strikes on Iran, The Guardian reported.

Neither Israel nor the US has accepted responsibility for the alleged attack, with US representatives saying that the matter is still under investigation, while Iran has accused Washington of being behind the strike.

On Friday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRG) announced that they had targeted a US base in the UAE, which they claimed had been utilized as a launch site for the strike.

Satellite images out Satellite images depicting the consequences of the bombing reveal that at least four structures were struck during the attacks: the school and three buildings within the IRGC compound.

Although the primary school’s structure was previously part of the larger IRGC complex, it had been separated from the IRGC compound by a wall for a minimum of eight years, and it exhibited clear signs of being an educational facility: its playgrounds and vibrant wall murals were discernible in the satellite imagery.

Unesco has characterized the bombing of the school as a “grave violation” of international law, and Human Rights Watch has urged for it to be examined as a potential war crime.