Australian High Commission diplomats in India switch to ‘Dhurandhar’ mode to mark International Women’s Day

To mark International Women’s Day, diplomats from the Australian High Commission in India celebrated the occasion with a creative video that has caught the attention of social media users. A Dhurandhar themed video by the Australian High Commission in India marked International Women’s Day, (X/@AusHCIndia)

The video was shared on X by the official account of Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Philip Green. In the clip, women diplomats from the Australian High Commission are introduced along with their respective roles, highlighting their contribution to strengthening the Australia India partnership.

What particularly stood out in the video was its energetic presentation and the background music. The soundtrack featured a song from filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s directorial project Dhurandhar, giving the clip a cinematic and powerful feel.

Highlighting women leading diplomacy Sharing the video, Philip Green praised the women diplomats working at the High Commission and their role in advancing bilateral ties between Australia and India.

“Proud to work alongside the impressive women of the Australian High Commission who are working to advance the Australia India partnership,” he wrote in the caption.

He further added that the video was meant to introduce the women professionals representing modern Australia. “This International Women’s Day, meet the trailblazers of @AusHCIndia, the changemakers and proud representatives of modern Australia,” the caption read.

