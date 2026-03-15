After assassination rumours, Iran Guards vow to ‘pursue and kill’ Netanyahu
After assassination rumours, Iran Guards vow to ‘pursue and kill’ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Amid rumours of his assassination, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Sunday vowed to “pursue and kill” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who they described as a “child-killing criminal”.
"If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force," the Guards said in a statement on their website Sepah News.
The threat comes just hours after the Israeli PM's office dismissed reports of Netanyahu's assassination and said that the premier is fine.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmita Ravi Shankar
Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage, and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music.Read More