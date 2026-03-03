How Israel used Iranian traffic cameras to track, kill Supreme Leader Khamenei | Inside the plan in making for years

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an air strike, part of the joint US-Israel operation, on Saturday - an action that for the world was a surprise offensive but in reality was a sophisticated Israeli-US intelligence plan in the works reportedly for long. Under the plan. all traffic cameras of Tehran were reportedly hacked for years. File photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei visiting military manoeuvres by the army, in the southwestern province of Khouzestan, Iran (AP) Angle of one particular camera all hacked in Tehran for years proved especially valuable, according to a Financial Times report, which cited two individuals familiar with the intelligence operation. One of the sources said one camera revealed where the trusted and disciplined bodyguards to senior Iranian officials - including Khamenei - preferred to park their personal vehicles and offered insight into the daily routines within a tightly secured compound. Inside the plan to kill Khamenei US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was dead, hours after Israel and the United States launched an attack of unprecedented scale aimed at bringing down the Islamic republic and stopping it from pursuing its nuclear ambitions. The announcement of Khamenei's death, which was confirmed by Iran later, parallelly triggered mourning and cheers that could be heard on Tehran's streets amid plumes of smoke over the Pasteur district where he usually resided. Advanced algorithms supplemented intelligence files on the personnel guarding top Iranian officials, compiling information such as home addresses, work schedules, commuting routes and - crucially - which officials they were typically tasked with protecting. The result was what intelligence professionals describe as a "pattern of life".

A satellite image of a destroyed residence complex belonging to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran March 1 (via REUTERS)

The above formed part of a long-running intelligence effort that ultimately set the stage for the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - Iran's paramount leader since 1989. This real-time stream of surveillance - one among hundreds of intelligence sources - was not the sole method Israel and the US' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) used to pinpoint exactly when the 86-year-old Khamenei would be present at his offices that Saturday morning and who would be alongside him. Nor was it the only tactic. ‘We knew Tehran like we know Jerusalem’ Israel was also able to interfere with individual components of roughly a dozen mobile phone towers near Pasteur Street, causing calls to appear as if lines were busy and preventing Khamenei's security team from receiving potential warnings, the Financial Times reported. Long before the strike, "we knew Tehran like we know Jerusalem", the report quoted as saying a current Israeli intelligence official. "And when you know [a place] as well as you know the street you grew up on, you notice a single thing that's out of place." The extensive intelligence portrait of its primary adversary Iran's capital Tehran was reportedly built through painstaking data collection. Israel's signals intelligence unit - Unit 8200 - provided sophisticated signals intelligence capabilities; Mossad cultivated human sources abroad; and military intelligence processed vast quantities of information into daily operational briefs. Israel also applied a mathematical technique known as social network analysis to sift through billions of data points, identifying unexpected centers of influence and selecting new targets for surveillance or elimination, according to a person familiar with the process. The output of this system was singular: targets. "In Israeli intelligence culture, targeting intelligence is the most essential tactical issue - it is designed to enable a strategy," said Itai Shapira, a brigadier general in the Israeli military reserves with 25 years in its intelligence directorate. "If the decision maker decides that someone has to be assassinated, in Israel the culture is: 'We will provide the targeting intelligence'."

A satellite image of a people gathering at Enghelab Square, following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, March 1 (via REUTERS)

Over decades, Israel has carried out hundreds of assassinations abroad, targeting militant leaders, nuclear scientists, chemical engineers - and at times killing innocent bystanders. Whether such aggressive use of technological superiority has delivered lasting strategic gains remains hotly debated inside and outside Israel, even in the wake of killing a figure as prominent as Khamenei. The country's intelligence advantage was evident during the 12-day war last June, when more than a dozen Iranian nuclear scientists and senior military officials were killed within minutes in an opening barrage. Track latest in Iran-US conflict here ‘We took their eyes first’ That offensive was a result of a cocktail of a sweeping neutralisation of Iran's air defences through cyber operations, short-range drones and precision munitions launched from beyond Iran's borders, destroying radar systems tied to Russian-built missile platforms. "We took their eyes first," said one intelligence official. During both the June conflict and the recent operation, Israeli pilots deployed variants of the Sparrow missile, capable of striking targets as small as a dining table from over 1,000 kilometers away - well outside the reach of Iran's aerial defences. Not every aspect of the latest mission is publicly known, and some details may remain classified to safeguard ongoing sources and methods. Multiple current and former Israeli intelligence officials interviewed said that eliminating Khamenei was ultimately a political choice, not merely a technological feat.

When US and Israeli intelligence determined that Khamenei would be holding a Saturday morning meeting at his office near Pasteur Street, officials viewed the opportunity to strike him alongside other senior leaders as especially advantageous. They assessed that once open warfare fully unfolded, tracking such figures would grow far more difficult as Iranian officials retreated to hardened underground bunkers. Khamenei wasn't hiding, knew about chances of assassination Unlike his ally, Hizbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah - who spent years underground before being killed in Beirut in September 2024 after Israeli jets dropped up to 80 bombs on his hideout - Khamenei did not typically live in hiding. Publicly, Khamenei had contemplated the possibility of assassination, portraying his own death as inconsequential to the Islamic republic's fate. Some Iran analysts said he even anticipated martyrdom. Still, during wartime, he did take precautions, according to one interviewee. "It was unusual for him to not be in his bunker - he had two bunkers - and if he had been, Israel wouldn't have been able to reach him with the bombs that they have," the person said. Even during the intense fighting of June 2025, Israel made no known attempt to bomb Khamenei. Instead, it focused on the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), missile systems and stockpiles, and Iran's nuclear infrastructure and scientists. Although Donald Trump had repeatedly threatened action against Iran in recent weeks and assembled an "armada" offshore, diplomatic talks over Iran's nuclear program were expected to continue. Oman, serving as mediator, said Tehran was prepared to offer concessions to avert war and described the latest meeting as productive. In public, Trump complained that negotiations were progressing too slowly. Privately, however, he was "dissatisfied with the Iranian responses", according to a person familiar with the matter, clearing the path toward conflict. The strike had reportedly been in planning for months, but officials adjusted the timing after confirming that Khamenei and senior officials would gather at his Tehran compound that Saturday morning. Double verification mandate to identify Khamenei Tracking individuals once required labour-intensive confirmation and risked false identifications. In recent years, Israel's algorithm-driven intelligence infrastructure has largely automated that process. Yet for a target of Khamenei's stature, absolute certainty was required. Israeli doctrine mandates that two independent senior officers verify with high confidence both the presence of the target and the identities of those accompanying him, as per the FT report.

A satellite image shows black smoke rising and heavy damage at Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's compound, following strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran (via REUTERS)