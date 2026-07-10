Laura Loomer claims Candace Owens' Charlie Kirk conspiracy theories were 'exposed' in court, demands legal action

Loomer’s first post read in full: “Every Candace Owens lie was exposed today. Sue her!” The message referred to testimony presented during the latest hearing in the Charlie Kirk case .

Laura Loomer escalated her public fight with Candace Owens on July 9 after a court hearing connected to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. In two separate X posts, Loomer claimed Owens’ arguments about Kirk’s death had been disproved and urged legal action against her. A few hours later, she went even further, saying Owens should be demonetized and should not be allowed to earn money from content about the case. The latest exchange is part of a months-long feud between the two conservative commentators, which has grown increasingly personal since Kirk’s death and has divided their supporters online.

Loomer and several supporters argued that evidence discussed in court contradicted claims Owens has repeatedly raised about the shooting, including questions about bullet trajectories, wounds and other details surrounding Kirk’s death.

The post attracted hundreds of replies from both supporters and critics. Pastor A. Jackson wrote, “I hope TPUSA attorneys have been cataloging all Candace Owens stupid podcasts.” Sherry Cummings said, “I truly hope that Erika sues @RealCandaceO for every cent she has.”

Critics pushed back as well. Turtle replied, “Sue Candace for asking questions,” while ItsDailyCSC told Loomer, “We stand with Candace.” The exchange showed how sharply divided supporters of both women remain.

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Demonetization demand sparks backlash Later in the day, Loomer quoted an Owens post that said, “Trust the science!” and included a video clip related to the case.

Responding directly to Owens, Loomer wrote: “Candace Owens should be demonetized. She should not be allowed to make money off of this harassment of Charlie Kirk’s family. It’s outrageous that YouTube allows her to make millions of dollars posting absolute lies and defamation. She is truly demented and I can’t wait to see the day she’s held accountable.”

Also Read:Candace Owens drops explosive Ben Shapiro allegation in Charlie Kirk's case: ‘Shapiro just confessed…’

The dispute did not begin with these posts. Loomer and Owens have been publicly attacking each other for months. The conflict intensified after Charlie Kirk’s death, with Owens questioning the official narrative and Loomer defending Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, while accusing Owens of spreading false claims. The feud has since become one of the most visible divisions inside conservative media circles.