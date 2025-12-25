When Nitin Gadkari shook hands with Ismail Haniyeh in Iran hours before Hamas chief's assassination

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday recalled his meeting with the head of the political bureau of Hamas hours before his assassination in Iran back in 2024. During his address at a book launch recently, Gadkari spoke about attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran in July that year, and recalled how a Hamas leader was given priority at the event. Union minister Nitin Gadkari (L) recalled his meeting with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in 2024

While the union minister didn't name him directly in his speech, the remarks most likely referred to Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political chief who was killed in Tehran after attending Pezeshkian's inauguration ceremony.

A handshake, then a shocking news

Looking back at the swearing-in ceremony, Nitin Gadkari said that he was there because Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to represent India there. He said that the dignitaries were welcomed at a 5-star hotel room and served coffee and refreshments.

Gadkari recalled that Haniyeh had caught his eye as he was the only leader not representing any country. "When I shook his hands and asked, I got to know that he is the chief of Hamas, but was accompanying the chief justice and the prime minister since the Iranian government had given him priority," Gadkari said.

The ceremony ended, Gadkari finished his dinner and went to bed later, only to be woken up by a knock on the door. "The ambassador came at 4 and told me we have to leave. When I asked why, I was told that the powerful Hamas leader was killed inside his room," Gadkari said, further highlighting how the leader was assassinated despite being kept inside a special room.

The union minister mentioned the incident to point out the need for futuristic technology and vision in trade, defence, business and export.

Haniyeh's assassination

Ismail Haniyeh, 62, was the head of Hamas who lived in Qatar and was visiting Tehran for the Iranian President's swearing-in ceremony in July last year. While there was some suspense over how he was assassinated, Iranian authorities later said that a "short-range projectile" was launched from outside of his accommodation.

Both Hamas and Iran's Revolutionary Guards had accused Israel of being behind the incident.

Nitin Gadkari was among the many dignitaries from the across the globe attending the Iranian President's swearing-in ceremony on July 30, 2024. He had conveyed good wishes from PM Modi to President Pezeshkian on assuming office in Iran.