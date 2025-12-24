'I get infection in two days': Nitin Gadkari's big remark on air pollution in Delhi

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday agreed that pollution levels were alarming in the national capital, sharing that he gets an infection within 2 days of being in Delhi. The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways also acknowledged the role vehicle emissions play in adding to the pollution levels. Nitin Gadkari was addressing an event in Delhi to launch a book.(PIB/File)

"If there is any true nationalism today, it lies in reducing imports and increasing exports. I hardly live here for two days and get an infection, Delhi is battling pollution," Gadkari said, and further asked why the air quality is down. Answering his own question, he said: "I am the transport minister. 40% of it (pollution) is because of us (vehicles)".

Nitin Gadkari was addressing an event in Delhi to launch a book, "My Idea of Nation First: Redefining Unalloyed Nationalism", authoured by Uday Mahurkar.

His remarks come at a time when the government and the Opposition in Delhi are trading blame for the nosediving air quality and spike in Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city.

Pollution concerns have been taking over the Delhi-NCR region, with fog hampering visibility and AQI on the rise despite stricter curbs in place.

Further talking about the pollution problem, Nitin Gadkari said that India was importing fossil fuels worth ₹22 lakh crore despite air quality concerns. "Can we not create Aatmanirbhar Bharat using alternative or bio fuels?," asked Gadkari.

"We are spending ₹22 lakh crore on importing fossil fuels. What kind of nationalism is this? By spending so much money, we are polluting our own country," Gadkari said.

Citing an example, the union minister shared that he arrived at the venue in an Innova car, which he said runs on 100% ethanol and generates 60% electricity.

While Congress MP Imran Masood backed Nitin Gadkari's remarks, he also urged the union minister to devise ways to get rid of it. "At least Gadkari had the courage to admit that the pollution problem is alarming," Masood told NDTV, taking a subtle dig at the government.

Masood also said that vehicles alone can't be responsible for pollution as they also ply in other cities like Mumbai and Dehradun, where the pollution problem isn't as bad.

Despite strict pollution curbs under GRAP Stage IV in Delhi, air quality remains poor. Residents continue to face health issues, with many wearing masks to cope with the situation. The overall AQI stood in the 'very poor' category this morning, with a thick fog engulfing the air.