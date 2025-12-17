India to drive biggest rise in coal demand till 2030 despite global slowdown: IEA

New Delhi: India is expected to account for the largest increase in coal consumption till 2030, with demand projected to rise by an average of 3% a year, adding more than 200 million tonnes, even as global coal demand is likely to edge down around 2030 with renewable energy, natural gas and nuclear power gaining ground, the International Energy Agency’s Coal 2025 report said. The fastest growth, the IEA said, is forecast to occur in Southeast Asia, where demand is set to increase by over 4% per year by 2030. (Representative photo)

In 2025, however, weak demand—mainly driven by a mild summer and heavy monsoon rains—led to a decline in coal production. This also resulted in a fall in annual coal use for only the third time in five decades.

As of August 2025, India’s total installed power generation capacity stood at 495 gigawatt (GW), including 223 GW of coal-fired capacity (plus around 30 GW of captive coal-fired power plants), 123 GW of solar PV, 52 GW of wind and 42 GW of hydropower, along with smaller contributions from gas, nuclear and other sources. While the government continues to expand non-fossil generation capacity in line with its 500 GW target for 2030, India commissioned 20 new coal-fired power plants totalling 14 GW this year, with additional capacity under construction, the IEA said.

However, coal’s share in the electricity mix is likely to fall from 70% in 2025 to 60% by 2030, as renewable and nuclear power generation continue to grow in India.

HT reported on July 16 that India has surpassed its target of installing 50% of its power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, achieving a key nationally determined contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement five years ahead of the 2030 target.

India has set a goal of installing 500 GW of non-fossil-based capacity by 2030 through a series of measures aimed at further boosting renewable energy generation. In addition, the Centre has introduced a bill in Parliament proposing the grant of licences to private companies to operate nuclear power plants, the removal of a contentious liability clause for suppliers of fuel and technology, and the rationalisation of payout levels by operators in the event of accidents.

Interestingly, in China—which currently accounts for more than half of global coal use—demand is expected to fall slightly by the end of the decade. China continues to deploy renewable energy capacity at a rapid pace and aims to reach a peak in domestic coal consumption by 2030.

Looking ahead, given healthy coal stocks in most regions and sluggish global demand, global coal production is forecast to decline slightly through 2030, the IEA said.

“Among major producers, India is forecast to have the highest output growth, based on strong domestic demand and favourable government policies. The biggest uncertainty is in China, where even small policy changes or demand fluctuations can affect coal output sufficiently to have an impact on international markets,” the report said.

“Despite uncharacteristic trends in several key coal markets in 2025, our forecast for the coming years has not changed substantially from a year ago: we expect global coal demand to plateau before edging down by 2030,” the report added.

“That said, there are many uncertainties affecting the outlook for coal, most notably in China, where developments—from economic growth and policy choices to energy market dynamics and weather—will continue to have an outsize influence on the global picture. More broadly, trends in electricity demand growth and the integration of renewables worldwide could impact coal’s trajectory,” IEA director of energy markets and security Keisuke Sadamori said in a statement.

Meanwhile, India faces a mixed outlook, with a strong push for domestic production tempered by the need for imports due to coal quality issues, the report said, adding that China will ultimately shape global trends. Chinese imports are forecast to decline by around 2.5% per year on average through 2030, with the decrease concentrated in thermal coal. India, which has plans to expand steel production and limited domestic supply of metallurgical coal, is expected to boost metallurgical coal imports, offsetting declines elsewhere.

“Global coal demand in 2024 is estimated to have reached 8,805 Mt, an increase of 1.5% on the previous year. Growth was concentrated in Asia, while advanced economies continued their structural decline in consumption. Power sector coal use remained the dominant driver, supported by seasonal factors and hydropower variability, while non-power coal demand held broadly stable. China and India accounted for 71% of global consumption, reinforcing the eastward shift in demand,” the IEA said.

India is emerging as the main source of incremental coal demand, adding 225 Metric Ton (Mt) from 2025 to 2030, while Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries contribute 127 Mt, driven by Indonesia and Vietnam. In contrast, the European Union and the United States are expected to register further declines of 153 Mt and 106 Mt, respectively, as phase-out policies and fuel switching accelerate. In the rest of the world, coal demand is projected to decline by 179 Mt, reflecting mixed trends across Africa, South Asia (excluding India) and other emerging markets.