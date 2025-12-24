Strong winds bring relief as Delhi AQI improves to ‘very poor’, fog persists

Strong surface winds offered a brief respite from severe pollution in the Capital on Wednesday morning, leading to a modest improvement in air quality. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 342, in the ‘very poor’ category, at 8am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. Morning mist and fog engulf the city on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)

The 24-hour average AQI was logged at 412 (severe) on Tuesday evening when Delhi’s air quality plummeted to record the fourth severe air day of the month.

Forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) also suggest that the AQI is likely to stay in the ‘very poor’ category throughout the day.

“The air quality is likely to be in the very poor category from Wednesday to Friday. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be very poor,” said the AQEWS bulletin.

Meanwhile, a shallow to moderate fog enveloped several parts of the city, with visibility at Palam dropping to 100 m at 2.30am, which later improved to 250m at 6.30am.

While no cancellations had been reported from the Delhi airport yet, data from Flightradar24 showed that over 150 flights had been delayed as of 8am.

IMD classifies it as a shallow fog when visibility is between 500m and 1,000m, moderate when it is between 200m and 500m, dense fog when visibility ranges from 50m to 200m, and very dense fog when visibility falls below 50m.

The India Meteorological department (IMD) has forecast similar weather conditions to continue.

“Strong surface winds of speed 15-25 kmph will impact the region on Wednesday. Shallow to moderate fog will continue on Thursday as well,” said an IMD official, adding, “a yellow alert has been issued for Friday. Moderate to dense fog is expected in the morning hours.”

The temperature, according to IMD forecasts, is expected to fall further over the Christmas weekend.