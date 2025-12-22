Delhi AQI remains ‘very poor’ amid dense fog; over 150 flights delayed at IGI airport

The smog in Delhi is persistent, with the air quality index (AQI) of the national capital continuing to hover in the ‘very poor' category on Monday morning. Youths jog amid dense smog during a winter morning in New Delhi amid fog.(AFP)

The average AQI in Delhi at 7:05 AM was 366, according to data from the Sameer app. Many places in the city saw pollution levels enter the ‘severe’ category, with the Narela monitoring station recording an AQI of 418, the highest so far on Monday.

Areas such as Anand Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Rohini, and Wazirpur also recorded ‘severe’ AQI levels, ranging from 401 to 408.

The Dilshad Garden area of the national capital recorded the lowest AQI among the 40 monitoring stations at 301. It was still classified as ‘very poor’.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classification.

Delhi airport advisory

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport issued an advisory for passengers as visibility remained low, threatening to disrupt flight operations again. Over 150 flights at the airport have been delayed so far on Monday, HT has learnt.

“Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations continue as normal,” the 7 AM advisory on X read, adding a request to the passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.

On Sunday, almost 100 flights from the IGI airport were cancelled due to low visibility, while upwards of 200 flights were delayed.

Delhi weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast moderate fog on Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 9.4 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above the season's average, while the maximum temperature reached 18.1 degrees Celsius.