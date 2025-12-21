Over 200 flights delayed at Delhi airport amid dense fog; train operations also hit

Northern India has experienced a layer of fog every morning for the past few days, and the trend continued on Sunday, reducing visibility and hindering travel. People crossing the railway track amid dense fog, in New Delhi.(ANI)

Travel through both air and rail was impacted by the fog, as over 200 flights have been delayed at the Delhi airport so far on Sunday, HT has learnt. Over 50 trains operated by Northern Railways have also been delayed due to adverse weather conditions and fog.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued an advisory on Sunday, warning that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports.

"Fog conditions in parts of Northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Passengers are advised to check flight updates with their airlines through official channels and allow extra time for airport travel and formalities," AAI's advisory read.

What Delhi airport said

Delhi airport's passenger advisory at 10 AM on Sunday said that flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport "continue to be normal", but advised passengers to “ consult” with their respective airlines for updated flight schedules.

"Operations at Delhi airport continue to be normal. For updated flight schedules, please consult your airline or visit the official airport website. We wish all passengers a safe and pleasant journey," the advisory on X read.

Smog continues in Delhi, AQI dips further

Delhi again woke up to a thick blanket of toxic smog on Sunday morning, sharply reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents across the city. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 390 around 7 AM, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

However, several areas of the national capital experienced further deterioration in air quality, reaching 'severe' levels. Multiple parts of Delhi experienced a dense haze, with pollution levels remaining alarmingly high.