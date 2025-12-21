‘Cold day’ likely in Delhi, minimum temperature around 8°C, says IMD; AQI remains toxic

Delhi weather today: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted a ‘cold day’ in Delhi, with minimum temperatures dropping to 8 degrees Celsius, as the air quality continued to deteriorate. Air quality in Delhi neared the ‘severe’ mark on Sunday as toxic smog covered the city. At 8 am on Sunday, the AQI stood at 387.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

As per IMD, the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to remain between 16-18 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will hover around 6-8 degrees Celsius.

Further, it forecast a partly cloudy sky and cold day conditions in isolated places. Dense fog might be observed at a few places, with very dense fog at isolated places, especially in the morning hours. No weather warning has been sounded in the city yet.

Air quality in Delhi neared the ‘severe’ mark on Sunday as toxic smog covered the city. At 8 am on Sunday, the AQI stood at 387.

Despite IMD predicting a ‘cold day’ today, it also said that the minimum temperature is expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next 3-4 days and fall by about 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Dense fog was seen on Sunday across several parts of Delhi, leading to low visibility. Low visibility was also recorded at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, as airlines issued a travel advisory. IndiGo Airlines warned passengers of possible disruptions due to early morning fog.

For Monday, IMD predicted a partly cloudy sky with moderate fog in many places. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 20-22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will fall between 8-10 degrees Celsius.

On December 18, Delhi recorded its coldest December day of the winter season so far, news agency PTI reported. The maximum temperature settled at 20.1 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees below the normal.

Overall, IMD in its weather bulletin informed that cold wave conditions are likely in Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh.