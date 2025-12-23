Dense fog triggers massive pile-up of vehicles in Amethi; two killed, 18 injured

Dense fog caused a massive multi-vehicle pile-up on a national highway in Amethi district early Tuesday, killing two people and injuring 18 others amid the ongoing cold wave across Uttar Pradesh, senior police officials said. Representational image.

Amethi additional superintendent of police (ASP) Gyanendra Kumar Singh said the accident occurred around 2am near the Amethi–Sultanpur turn, close to an under-bridge in the Musafirkhana police station area limits, when visibility dropped sharply due to dense fog.

According to the police, a truck first rammed into the roadside railing and lost control, triggering a chain of collision as vehicles following close behind failed to stop in time. At least seven vehicles, including a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus, three trucks, a car and another heavy vehicle were involved in the crash.

“Two people died on the spot, while 18 passengers sustained injuries,” station house officer (SHO) Vivek Singh said. Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals, where several are stated to be in serious condition. Relief and rescue operations continued for several hours as police and the district administration worked to clear the highway and restore traffic. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased and injured, he added.

The Amethi crash was the most serious among several fog-related accidents reported across the state on Tuesday. In Varanasi, a speeding DCM vehicle rammed into a trailer from behind on Ring Road Phase-2 near Lohrapur under the Lohata police station limits, leaving the driver seriously injured.

In Moradabad, two trucks hit the road divider on the Delhi–Lucknow National Highway near the Katghar police station area due to extremely poor visibility, briefly disrupting traffic.

Police have repeatedly advised motorists to avoid late-night and early-morning travel during foggy conditions, particularly on highways, and urged drivers to reduce speed and maintain safe distances.

According to the meteorological department, harsh weather conditions are likely to continue during Christmas and the New Year, with dense fog, cold winds and cloudy skies forecast across the state. On Christmas Day, temperatures are expected to hover between 6°C and 11°C.

The state relief commissioner has held a meeting with officials from 25 districts, directing them to remain vigilant. A video advisory has also been issued, urging people to immediately contact emergency numbers 108 and 112 in case of accidents during foggy conditions. To curb accident risks, speed limits on expressways and highways have been capped between 60 kmph and 80 kmph, officials said.